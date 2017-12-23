Anna Kendrick's 'Game Of Thrones' Theories Will Make You An Even Bigger Fan Than Before

Bran Stark, you better watch your back. In a recent interview with HelloGiggles, Anna Kendrick revealed she's obsessed with Game of Thrones fan theories, but there's one popular theory she simply can't deal with. Some fans believe that Bran is the reason that the Mad King goes mad in the first place. Thanks to his time-hopping, they believe Bran is responsible for the whispers that the Mad King hears that lead him to burn innocent people alive — including Bran's grandfather and uncle. However, Kendrick is not OK with this possible timey-wimey turn of events.

The Pitch Perfect actor explained that she's not down with Bran being responsible for all of the events that led up to the lousy current state of affairs in Westeros. Kendrick told HelloGiggles,

"If it turns out that the Mad King went crazy because of something that Bran did, just forget the whole thing. That will really make me upset."

Many of Kendrick's fellow Game of Thrones devotees likely feel her pain. After Bran went full-on Three Eyed-Raven in Season 7, the character became frustrating to say the least. If his time traveling abilities led to Robert's Rebellion and all of the heartbreak that followed, the last remaining Stark son is going to have a hard time bringing fans back over to his side. Especially Kendrick. And as an avid supporter of Daenerys and Arya going as dark as they want to, she's not someone Bran wants to tick off.

Twitter: "Oh noooo, Arya and Dany are getting all bloodthirsty and going bad!" Me: https://t.co/rWAvoACzhH — (@annakendrick47) #

Kendrick doesn't just follow Game of Thrones fan theories, she's been known to weave a few herself. Just like you, the actor's engagement with the show goes beyond merely checking in on Westeros once a week. She's invested, and that investment comes with a heavy dose of speculation.

The Into the Woods star's biggest Season 7 fear revolved around Tyrion betraying Daenerys. Kendrick said in her interview with HelloGiggles,

"My brother is more hardcore than me, and has read all the books. I had a [theory] that Tyrion was going to turn on Dany and go back to Cersei. Permanently or not, I don't know, but I just felt like something else has to get screwed up. And the thing where Tyrion figured out that Cersei was pregnant — I was totally convinced. [My brother] was like, 'You're barking up the wrong tree. Get yourself a tinfoil hat. It's not happening.' I was like, 'Okay, I was trying to drum up some drama.'"

Tyrion stayed loyal to the Dragon Queen throughout Season 7, but Kendrick may not be that far off base. Daenerys was told she would be betrayed three times, and in the season finale, Tyrion looked more than a little worried about Jon disappearing into the queen's cabin. With six episodes of the hit HBO series still to come, there's still plenty of time for Tyrion's allegiances to shift.

No matter what happens in the future, Kendrick's assertion that she was trying to "drum up some drama" is super relatable. Game of Thrones is such a twisty series, it's like fans have been conditioned to expect betrayal at every turn. It's way more surprising when the characters actually remain loyal to one another.

Whether or not Kendrick's theory about Tyrion comes true, just knowing that she's as obsessed with Game of Thrones as you are should be comforting. Despite her busy schedule, Kendrick makes time to cry over Hodor, cheer for Arya, and worry about the show's endgame — if that doesn't send her straight to the top of your list of celebrities you would love to be BFFs with, then nothing will.