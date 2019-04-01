Applebee's Neighborhood Drink Of The Month For April 2019 Is The Strawberry Dollarita

Thank goodness this isn't an April Fools' Day trick because otherwise dear lord, let me be fooled — because Applebee's April Neighborhood Drink of the Month is something I want to believe in. As you may know, Applebee's makes a deep discount on a different cocktail every single month — normally something bright, boozy, and fun that you can grab at the fraction of a cost of a normal cocktail. This month it's taken a childhood pastime and made it much more adult, because Applebee's Strawberry Dollarita is back — and now it comes with a delicious Twizzlers twist.

This is a mega-exciting development for a lot of reasons. Firstly, a Strawberry Dollarita on its own is a beautiful thing that dreams are made on. All of the decadence of a marg, plus strawberry, for a simple, humble dollar. But by adding a Twizzlers garnish, you can drink this treat through a Twizzlers straw, like you did as a child (with virgin margs, obviously).

“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, explained in a press release. “Sippin’ on a Strawberry Dollarita through a strawberry-flavored Twizzlers straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”

As always, the price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month will vary by location, but you should be able to snag this $1 for the entire month of April, which is — despite the timing of this announcement — no joke.

The $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch that Applebee's offered in March was definitely a hit — but I think a lot of people will be over-the-moon to see the return of the Strawberry Dollarita (although my personal favorite was without a doubt the Shark Bowl Cocktail, complete with a gummy shark). Some deep-fried apps and some cheap cocktails sound like a perfect way to welcome summer in, and the drink still has a legion of fans from its appearance last summer.

Of course, if you prefer a more al fresco drinking options when the suns starts shining, there are definitely ways to turn your backyard into a party. You can grab some rosé in a can because now that is A THING that you can get at Target — because Target, like a generous lover, will never fail you. If you really want to get some summer vibes on then why not go all out? Don't stop at canned drinks, add a blow-up pool or a banging pool float (sloth-shaped pool float, anyone?), set up a barbecue, and never put on pants again. Anything that involved being able to be day drunk in a swim suit has my vote.

But if you want your summer to feel like more of an occasion, then heading out can definitely make that happen — which is why Strawberry Dollaritas are such a welcome addition to the chain-drinking landscape. Even when you're end-of-the-month broke a Dollarita feels within reach. I'll take mine with mozzarella sticks.