Dean Unglert has appeared on three TV shows in the Bachelor franchise, but he still hasn't found his true love yet. The last time fans saw Dean on screen, he and Lesley Murphy hit it off on The Bachelor Winter Games, but they've since parted ways. After that breakup, are Dean and Lesley from Bachelor Winter Games friends? They just might be. In this week's episode of his podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean Unglert, Dean declared himself "single AF," and detailed a recent friendly encounter he had with his ex Lesley. "Everything was good between us," Dean said on the podcast about seeing Lesley.

"I'm not dating anyone," Dean said on his iHeartRadio podcast. "[I'm] single AF. I think that's a very accurate qualification for me." He also took the time to dispel rumors that he's dating Brandi Cyrus, Kristina Schulman, and even recent Bachelor contestant Kendall Long.

"There have been so many rumors circulating about me over the past seven days, and it just blows my mind where any of this stuff even comes from," Dean said about the rumors (which, for the record, aren't true). "This narrative is being put out there by people that have absolutely no idea what they're talking about, which means people that are lesser informed see that and potentially could believe it, which is just so frustrating."

Dean shared on the podcast that the last time he kissed anyone was in March, before he and Lesley went their separate ways at an airport. He talked about his run-in with his ex over the weekend at a wedding, too, and it sounds like there are no hard feelings between them.

"We matched, funny enough," Dean said on the podcast. "She had this dark green dress that she wore and I walked up to her and said, 'So you decided to match me for the wedding.' She said, 'I had no idea you were wearing that.' It was, like, the dress she wore out of the limo on Sean Lowe's season, and I just randomly picked out my tux out at the tuxedo rental place." He added that the wedding was "fun," and that they "danced around quite a bit."

Dean and Lesley broke up after spending about four months together. After the breakup, Dean revealed on his podcast that he was going to therapy. He also shared a thoughtful Instagram post after the breakup, writing,

"Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you're true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you're meant to be with. As I've gotten older, I've learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it's not something we're entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I'm ready for something like that."

It sounds like Dean is doing a lot of introspection these days, before jumping into any new relationships. (And if you see any reports about who he might be dating, well, don't believe everything you see.) Still, it's nice for fans to hear that he and Lesley aren't on bad terms, since they might end up running into each other again at Bachelor Nation events in the future.

Plus, in this week's podcast episode, Dean also cleared up any question about whether he'd go back to Bachelor in Paradise. "As I've said before, and as I will continue to say, there's no chance I'm going to Bachelor in Paradise," he said on the podcast. "I'll maybe continue to, like, tease the possibility of it, but, no. Come on, people, there's no way I'm ever going back there." There you have it, folks.