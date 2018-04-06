Yet another romantic pair from The Bachelor Winter Games has split. According to E! News, couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have broken up. The former love birds linked up during ABC's The Bachelor Winter Games and ended the season of the reality series together, but it wasn't meant to be. Though neither has come forward as of yet to reveal the official reason for their reported split, it seems likely that distance played a factor. (Bustle has reached out to Unglert and Murphy for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

An source told E! News that the split was recent, but that the couple had been having trouble for sometime. "Distance and traveling were a factor," the unnamed insider said. "They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."

This point seemed to echo what Murphy had previously said about their relationship. Shortly after Unglert asked Murphy to move in with him on the World Tells All special episode on February 22, Murphy revealed to People that the couple hit a rocky patch in their relationship after they wrapped filming on The Bachelor Winter Games. "It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages,” Murphy said.

ABC/Paul Hebert

When the couple began getting serious on Bachelor Winter Games, many fans thought their relationship was built to last. Unglert, who gained a loyal following through his time Rachel Lindsay's season on The Bachelorette, won over viewers again with the way he handled the news that Murphy had gotten a double mastectomy. After her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, Murphy learned that she tested positive for the BRCA2 gene, which puts her at a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. She revealed she underwent the double mastectomy as a preventive measure. Unglert was incredibly sweet and supportive of her decision when she nervously told him about her health choice.

Still, distance could put a strain on any relationship. Unglert told People in the aforementioned post-World Tells All interview, that the two had "argued a little bit" after the show finished wrapping in Vermont. Murphy explained, "Real life was rocky. We lived together in Vermont and so I saw him breakfast, lunch and dinner and then coming off the shows, it turned into this long distance thing where we were on the phone. That’s hard."

The two seemed like they really wanted to give their relationship a shot in the real world off reality television, however. During the World Tells All special, Unglert dropped down on one knee and held out a little black box to Murphy, making people believe he was proposing, but instead he put a key in the box and asked her to move in with him.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Unglert and Murphy weren't the only couple to have difficulties from Winter Games. Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt, the official winners of the series, announced that they had split a few weeks ago. Likewise, Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard ended their engagement, revealing through social media that they had mutually come to the decision to part ways on the same day the report came out about Unglert and Murphy. According to E! News the only couple still together from The Bachelor Winter Games is Courtney Dober and Lily McManus.

For fans of this couple the news that they haven't found lasting love might be rough, but there is a silver lining. With the two of them single again they can now perhaps each find a partner who is more compatible. Maybe Unglert will even get a shot to be the Bachelor sometime in the future.