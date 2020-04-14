We're only one episode into the new Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, and there's already drama, love triangles, and several John Mayer songs. Jamie had all three of those things, as she tried to decide between Trevor and Shawn Mendes lookalike Ryan. She ultimately chose the former, but that doesn't necessarily mean Jamie and Trevor are still together...or that their relationship even made it past Week 1.

In the teaser for next week's episode, a friend of Trevor's ex-girlfriend appears to come onto the show and tell him, "The lying and the cheating — are you gonna tell Jamie?" If true, this would be devastating news for the 21-year-old singer, who said during her intro that she's been cheated on in every relationship she's had.

Trevor's cheating rumors may prove to be less damning than they look in the preview, but it certainly seems to spell trouble for him and Jamie. Not to mention the fact that despite Jamie not picking Ryan, he's still on the show because Rudi did. So Jamie's love triangle hasn't been eradicated as much as evolved into a love square.

Of course, both Jamie and Ryan have been careful not to leak any potential spoilers on Instagram. Trevor has been busy social distancing, working on a camper van, posting throwbacks to life before quarantine, watching Tiger King, sharing original songs, and hanging out with the most important girl in his life: his dog Koda. Jamie, meanwhile, has been hanging out in Nashville (and more recently New Jersey), promoting Listen to Your Heart, working on some new songs, and switching up her hair color (which she did before the quarantine, to be clear).

It's still early in the season, so truly anything could happen between Jamie and Trevor (and potentially Ryan). And knowing the Bachelor franchise, it will be a rocky journey.