Spoilers for the Bachelor in Paradise finale ahead. Despite Chris not being sure of his relationship with Katie before the Fantasy Suites, he somewhat surprisingly proposed to her during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale. But are Katie and Chris still engaged after the Paradise reunion? Katie showed up to the aftershow without her ring, according to pictures released before the episode aired, so the future is definitely uncertain for these two.

Chris was initially reluctant to go into the Fantasy Suite date, but Katie helped Chris follow his feelings for her. Taking that step proved to be pivotal for them. The next day, Chris was far more certain that he wanted a future with Katie and they ended up getting engaged right then and there. Yet, as every fan knows all too well, just because the cameras stop rolling doesn't mean all of the relationship issues go away for Bachelor Nation couples.

As Chris Harrison pointed out, it has taken Chris Bukowski quite a few tries with the franchise to find love. And while he told the cameras he wasn't sure whether or not he was going to ask Katie to marry him, Chris' proposal showed how strong his feelings for her genuinely are. "I can't imagine a second without you. I see you in my tomorrow. I see you in my forever. And tomorrow isn't guaranteed, so I want to make this the best moment of our life," he said before getting on one knee and proposing. Katie happily accepted, so after their sweet and touching engagement, it makes the fact that she was shown in previews crying during the reunion special all the more heart-wrenching.

More to come...