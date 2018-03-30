Though Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially broke up a year ago, it looks like things have already changed. Judging by a particularly flirty Instagram comment, it seems as though Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are trying again to make things work. Could it be that "The One That Got Away" from the singer, is back in her life?

On Thursday, Bloom shared a "throwback back Thursday" shirtless photo on Instagram that he said dated back to when he got ripped for the 2013 movie Zulu. In his caption, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor explained that he kept the picture, "Not JUST for vanity but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place." Of course, his followers were also very appreciative that he decided to hang on to this picture — including ex-girlfriend, Perry.

"Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on," Perry commented, referencing Bloom's prominent abs. Since Bloom mentioned in his Instagram that he's "heading back in that [physique] direction" for his upcoming movie Killer Joe, Perry might have that washboard soon if things heat back up between the couple.

Based on photo evidence and rumors, it's generally believed that Perry and Bloom began dating in early 2016, after they were seen dancing at a Golden Globes party in January of that year. From there, the relationship seemed to move fast, as they made multiple public appearances together in the weeks that followed. By late February they were caught by photographers holding hands on vacation in Hawaii.

However, by March of 2017 they told the world that they had split up. Their reps released a joint statement that read, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

The quote seemed to imply that they were on a break more than they were necessarily done for good, and within months there were rumors that they were back together. After the two had been spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert together post-breakup, Perry told Sirius XM's the Mashup in August 2017, "Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you." The statement seemed to imply that they were keeping it commitment free but still had doors opened to each other.

Cut to just last month, February 2018, when the two were seen together in Prague. Bloom also joined Perry on her Witness World Tour this week in Tokyo. If that weren't compelling evidence enough that the two are romantically involved (maybe they're just travel buddies!), there's been a few other not-so-subtle clues that at least point to Perry being very interested in renewing their relationship.

In the goofy evidence pile: A few weeks ago Perry was spotted leaving her concert in Chile wearing a onesie covered in images Bloom's face. The only explanations for this amazing sartorial choice (other than Perry starring undercover in a 21st century reboot of Fatal Attraction) is that she either lost a dare or she's back with her ex and wants the world to know. Meanwhile, on their Japan trip they were seen dressed in full Mario (Bloom) and Luigi (Perry) costumes on a go-kart excursion, which if that doesn't scream romantic compatibility, I don't know what does.

As for cute evidence: Perry also seemed to reveal her pet name for Bloom during the concert he attended in Tokyo. According to People, she told the audience, "This next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love." She added, "This is called ‘Into Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo."

If Bloom is indeed "Bubba Doo," then it sounds like things are going well — "Into Me You See" is definitely a romantic song, not just for travel companions.