Royal watchers, rejoice! Lifetime released a new Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance trailer and it reveals there's more to the movie than swoonworthy romance. In fact, the trailer will have you asking are Prince Harry and Kate Middleton close? She serves as a confidant for her brother-in-law in new scenes, even going so far as to tell him that he can't live the Peter Pan life forever. It's a sweet dynamic, and it's one that appears to be grounded in their real-life friendship.

In a 2017 interview with Newsweek, Prince Harry opened up about the troubles he faced after his mother's death, and his journey toward embracing being a member of the royal family on his own terms. Journalist Angela Levin wrote of the prince's relationship with his sister-in-law,

"There was no filling the hole left by Diana's death, and Harry seemed to be growing up without someone emotionally available he could lean on. Kate has helped fill some of that gap. When she and William got engaged, Harry called her the big sister he never had. He often pops into their apartment at Kensington Palace, where she cooks him a meal—roast chicken is reportedly a particular favorite."

According to the Daily Mail, the in-laws have also been known to enjoy watching Game of Thrones together, and before he met Meghan Markle, Middleton was reportedly a keen matchmaker. This vision of their friendship lines up quite nicely with what Lifetime appears to show in the latest trailer for the movie that's set to chronicle the prince and Markle's love story.

Lifetime cast Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle and Murray Fraser as Prince Harry. Meanwhile, Middleton will be played by Laura Mitchell. The film appears to cover not only the courtship of the royal couple, but also their lives before they became involved. While it's unclear just how much time will be spent on the prince's bachelor days and the Suits actor's life working in Hollywood, the latest preview definitely points to the movie at least touching on the prince's wild past.

In the new teaser, the actor playing Middleton asks Harry, "She's American, she's divorced — are you ready for this?" Later on, the prince declares he doesn't care about tradition because Markle makes him happy. It's all designed to make you fall even harder for the royal couple — and it might just succeed.

While the previous trailers have been almost exclusively focused on Prince Harry and Markle, it's nice to see that the movie will at least touch on some of the other important relationships in their lives. The British royal family is quite private, so it's hard to know exactly how close the prince and Middleton truly are in real-life, but he did refer to her as "the sister he never had," according to Newsweek. And as pictures of the prince and his sister-in-law prove, they definitely know how to make each other laugh when they're on a royal outing.

As adorable as Prince Harry and Markle are, it's lovely to know that they also have strong friendships with other people. The Lifetime movie doesn't have to reflect that, but it adds a layer of realism to what is most definitely a romantic fantasy for the most part. When the movie makes its world debut on May 13 — just a few days before the actual royal wedding — you can watch knowing that Middleton's role as a confidant in Prince Harry's life isn't so far-fetched.

The busy royal and mother always seems to have a fully booked schedule, but it seems that she always makes time to offer her brother-in-law some advice. So while there's no way to know what Middleton actually said to Prince Harry when he revealed he and Markle were serious, you can bet she had some sort of advice to offer her friend and family member on the subject of royal romance.