Lifetime seems to really be taking the casting for their latest project seriously, and "resemblance" may be one of the most important requirements on the list. According to Deadline, all of the main actors in the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Lifetime movie have finally been cast. And to be honest, they look so much like the royal family, you'll do a double take.

Rounding out the cast are actors Laura Mitchell, who you may remember from Lifetime's recent TV movie Menendez: Blood Brothers, and Burgess Abernethy as Catherine "Kate" Middleton and Prince William. Playing the royal couple's toddlers are Briella Weintraub as Princess Charlotte, and Preston Karwat as Prince George. And, of course, taking on the lead roles of the soon-to-be-spouses are certifiable doppelgängers Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Set to debut in the spring, Lifetime's newest movie will tell the story of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship — everything from their first meeting while on a blind date, leading to their publicized nuptials. Now, you may be thinking: a movie surrounding Prince Harry and Markle's courtship? Doesn't it feel a little soon? Those are definitely fair questions.

The soon-to-be-wed couple's romantic timeline feels a little short, and goes something like this: After secretly dating since July 2016, Prince Harry released a statement in November 2016 confirming his relationship with Markle, and condemning the mistreatment and public scrutiny she had been facing for months. The couple announced their engagement to the public November 2017, with ceremonial plans to take place the following spring.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The folks over at Lifetime are wasting no time sinking their teeth into the historical fairytale, and seeing as the newly engaged couple is pretty much the talk of the town these days, who could blame them? But whether you think Lifetime's timing is a bit premature or not, one look at their perfectly cast group of doppelgängers will knock your socks off.

Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You may recognize Fitz-Henley as Reva Connors in the Marvel Universe, but for her new role, the Jamaican American is channeling the Suits actor. And seriously... can you even tell them apart?

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes look into the Harry and Meghan film on Feb. 8, showing just how much the two leads resemble the engaged pair, and it's uncanny.

Murray Fraser as Prince Harry

Instagram WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Image credit: parisafitzhenley/Instagram; WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fraser hails from Scotland, and according to The Sun, the 23-year-old is fresh out of London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. However, fans of the young star may have spotted him on British television series The Loch as PC Jason Denny, and Victoria as Ewan.

Fraser's headshots don't necessarily scream "Prince Harry" upon first glance, but with a little hair dye, as apparent in Fitz-Henley's recent Instagram post, he's the spitting image of the royal.

Laura Mitchell as Catherine Middleton

Instagram Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Image credit: Laura Mitchell/Instagram; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As mentioned, the Vancouver native can be spotted in Lifetime's TV film Menendez: Blood Brothers, but according to Mitchell's IMDb page, you may have seen her in other projects such as iZombie and Hallmark TV movie Finding Santa, opposite Jodie Sweetin.

One look at Mitchell, and you can totally see bits of Kate Middleton within her features. But when standing next to her fellow costars Abernethy (Prince William), and child royals Wintraub (Princess Charlotte) and Preston Karwat (Prince George), she'll be Middleton's spitting image.

Burgess Abernethy as Prince William

Instagram Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Image credit: Burgess Abernethy/Instagram; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Australian actor is keeping busy with a laundry list TV movies and shorts, according to Abernethy's IMDb page, but fans probably recognize a younger version of his face from Australian's H2O: Just Add Water as Zane.

However, just like what happened with Prince Harry's Fraser did, it'll take a little imagination to see Abernethy as Prince William. But again, while posing next to his costars in the official photo of Lifetime's royal family, you'd totally mistake the actor for the Duke of Cambridge.

Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana

Image credit: Michael Courtney/Lifetime; Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to Lifetime's website, Bonnie Soper is playing the late Princess Diana in the movie. You may recognize the actor from the TV series Filthy Rich. She's also appeared in various TV movies and miniseries.

Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Image credit: Michael Courtney/Lifetime; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a royal affair without Queen Elizabeth II. She'll be played by Maggie Sullivun in the Lifetime feature. Coincidentally, she also starred in Finding Santa with Mitchell, who'll be playing her granddaughter-in-law in this flick. No word yet on whether her famous corgis have been cast.

Here's to hoping more photos from the Harry and Meghan set continue to make their way to the internet soon, because as it stands, these cast members are totally doing their royal muses justice.