Two fan-favorite reality TV franchises might be united in one big coupling. According to TMZ, the Vanderpump Rules star and Bachelor in Paradise alum were spotted in Hawaii while enjoying some alone time on the beach and it has fans wondering if Robby from The Bachelorette and Scheana from Vanderpump Rules are dating? Decked out in a one-piece bathing suit, with the words "living my best life" donned across the front, Scheana was pictured holding hands with Robby, seemingly enjoying the former Bachelorette contestant's company. And if the rumors are in fact true, the two look pretty good together, uniting two major reality TV franchises in the process.

Back in a March interview with US Weekly, Scheana swatted away any inklings that the two were dating, by saying, "You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now."

"Every time I’m in L.A.," Scheana continued, "he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends."

With time things are bound to change, and relationships evolve, so Scheana denying the dating rumors could've totally been her truth at the moment. And today, these Hawaii vacay pics could be Scheana and Robby's way of making their relationship official.

Just before dating rumors of Scheana and Robby hit the web, however, the two dealt with their own batches of public breakups. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, Scheana chatted about the ending of her very public relationship with the infamous Rob Valletta — of whom she dated prior to marring her ex-husband Mike Shay. After reconnecting post-Shay divorce, Rob was a heavy topic of discussion throughout the most recent Pump Rules season, but according to Scheana, the two ended their relationship just two weeks after the season wrapped — which totally didn't sit well with Scheana.

In response to the abrupt breakup, Scheana, understandly hurt, said, "It was like, 'Did you just stay with me to finish filming the show because you didn't want me to have a storyline of another breakup and deal with that?' Like, OK, thank you, I think?" But while calling into an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rob made it clear that using Scheana for a bit of screen time, as she alluded to in the reunion, was not his M.O. Apparently, Rob couldn't handle Scheana's group of larger-than-life, overprotective friends, to which Scheana seemingly understood. And today, though no longer in a relationship, the two ex's appear to be good friends.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Robby, he too experienced a public falling out with his ex-girlfriend and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton. The two Bachelor Nation alums fostered a relationship while on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but after the cameras stopped rolling, things seemingly began to fall apart all over social media. Today, the ex-pair appear to have moved on, and fans of the Bachelor franchise will, more than likely, attest to the fact that that's probably for the best.

Seeing Scheana and Robby together, smiling and enjoying eachother's company, however, should also get fans of both of their major franchises excited. And if the dating rumors are true, knowing that they took time to nurture a bestfrienship prior to seemingly taking things to the next level is just the icing on the cake.

No matter how you feel about either reality television star personally, everyone deserves to be happy. And if this is the case Scheana and Robby, there are sure to be a slew of fans giving them their full support — especially if that means the BiP star could be making a Pump Rules cameo sometime soon.