Pop music fanatics everywhere were thrilled when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their sultry summer jam, "Señorita," on Friday, June 21, but it turns out that their second collaboration was just one of many possible duets that the pair had considered. In a recent interview with V Magazine, Mendes and Cabello reflected on the many other songs they almost wrote and recorded together, including three different updates of 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

While chatting about their newest single, the pair revealed that it took nearly a year to finalize their newest collaboration — "It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me," Mendes admitted — partially because they kept pitching different seasonal versions of their first duet. "We wanted to do a song called, 'I Know What You Did Last Winter' and 'I Know What We Did Last Fall,'" Cabello said.

"[Our managers] were like, 'No,' and we were like, 'What?!' We almost fired them. We were like, 'What do you mean? How’s that not a good idea?'" she continued, and after Mendes added that the autumnal version was "very cool," Cabello revealed another creative collab: " Then we did the winter version that was like Game of Thrones version."

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

In addition to fans missing out on Mendes and Cabello's "Game of Thrones Christmas song," the pair also entertained the thought of a "spring"-themed song that would have dealt with a lot of "flowers" according to Cabello. Finally, however, they decided on "Señorita," and the "Havana" singer revealed that they were inspired to make the steamy video for the single after re-watching the clip for "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

"We were looking at the video for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and we were 30-feet apart," she revealed, while Mendes confirmed that this new video is "the complete opposite" of their first one. "We grew up a little bit," he said.

The pair's sexy video chemistry is likely the result of their long-term friendship, as they met back in 2014 while on tour with Austin Mahone. "I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar," Cabello recalled about the first time she met Mendes.

"Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody," the Handwritten singer responded. "You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me." However, Mendes also remembers Cabello's outsized personality making a big impact on him, joking, " I also thought you were crazy. Insane. ... I thought you were out of your mind. I’d be in my bus where no one could see me. I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels."

Cabello may have won Mendes over with her "insane" antics, but the singer's upcoming sophomore solo album will be much more intimate than her debut. "When I was into [my first] album, I was kind of living in my little bubble of life. I had crushes on people that I would write about from afar. I was very shy and introverted," she explained during a conversation with Spotify chief content officer Dawn Ostroff in Cannes earlier this month.

"With this album, it’s not really my imagination, it’s me writing about real things that are happening in real time," Cabello continued. "So I think that there is a level of detail and emotion that you get. I’m so excited because I feel like it’s captured my essence. … I’m ready to bare my soul."

Here's hoping that this new, soul-baring album — which Cabello noted was "almost finished," according to Variety — will feature the "Game of Thrones Christmas" song that she and Mendes teased. Or, at the very least, another insanely catchy duet that fans can listen to after jamming to "Señorita" all summer.