Ariana Grande wasn't lying when she said that she's "grateful" for her exes. In addition to being on good terms with the likes of Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, Ariana Grande is still in touch with her ex Graham Phillips, as Us Weekly reported. And their latest NYC get-together isn't the only time that the friendly exes have hung out recently.

According to Us Weekly, Grande and Phillips, who previously starred in the Broadway musical 13 together in 2008, recently got together to dine at NYC's Carbone restaurant on March 10. The pair previously dated for about three years and split in 2011, as the publication detailed. They may have split almost a decade ago, but the actor, who's appeared on Riverdale and The Good Wife, is clearly still involved in Grande's life.

Prior to their New York City get-together, the two could be seen singing some Broadway hits alongside their 13 costar, Elizabeth Gillies. On Feb. 18, the "7 Rings" singer posted a couple of videos on social media featuring their musical-themed hangout, with one of those videos showcasing Phillips and Grande's duet of "As Long as You're Mine" from Wicked. Additionally, the three also sang "If That's What It Is" from 13 in what was a major throwback to their days on the Broadway stage.

Before anyone gets any ideas about their recent NYC spotting, it doesn't appear as though there's anything romantic going on between Grande and Phillips. Apparently, they're simply hanging out and catching up as friends. According to E! News, the singer is not currently seeing anyone. "She's single," a source told the publication, in a report published on March 11, "She's seen some of her exes, but she's not dating any of them. She's just catching up with people that she once cared about and had a connection with."

The source went on to say that Grande's main focus right now is her upcoming tour, which she's currently busy rehearsing for. They told E! News:

"She's in Pennsylvania now rehearsing for her tour and that's her main focus. She isn't thinking about one particular guy or that aspect of her life. She's working very hard to get ready for her shows."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to spending time with Phillips, Grande has been catching up with some of her other exes, as well. In late February, she was seen hanging out with Big Sean in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. Of course, everyone knows that the rapper "wasn't a match" for the "Dangerous Woman" singer, as they called it quits in 2015, as the publication also noted.

She's also hung out with Ricky Alvarez, whom she previously split from in 2016. According to People, the pair were seen hanging out in New York City in December, prompting some to question the state of their relationship. Grande shut down the romance rumors almost as soon as they began and reportedly said in an Instagram comment, "we're friends everyone take a big ol breather."

Based on all of these recent get-togethers, it's apparent that Grande's "grateful" for her exes, and especially for her friendships with them today.