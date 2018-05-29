Ariana Grande recently came out with her single "No Tears Left to Cry," but now she's giving fans a reason for never needing to cry again. As Pitchfork reported, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are teaming up for a new song called "The Light Is Coming," and it already sounds like the perfect name. But if you've been paying attention to both Grande and Minaj's social media accounts, this news might not come as a huge surprise, as both have hinted at the collaboration over the past month.

As Pitchfork noted, earlier this month, Grande tweeted the title of the song, written upside down, in a response to a fan's tweet asking about her next release. While the upside-down feature could've been an attempt to make the news appear cryptic, it's hard not to wonder if it has something to do with Grande's latest video, for "No Tears Left to Cry," in which the singer danced upside down in a giant hallway. Could the upside-down lettering of Grande's new song with Minaj mean the "Side to Side" duo will be dropping another ceiling-dancing video? It's hard to tell, but it's soon to start speculating about the upcoming music video before properly freaking out about the fact that Minaj and Grande will join forces on a song together, for the first time since 2016's Dangerous Woman.

It's an old adage that lightning can't strike the same place twice, so it's understandable if you are feeling apprehensive about Grande and Minaj's upcoming song. How could it measure up to Grande's "Side to Side?" That's a valid question, but don't worry, because Grande posted a sneak preview of Minaj's verse on "The Light is Coming" and it seriously delivers. Of course, Grande and Minaj can drum up a second consecutive smash — those two ladies defy the laws of nature.

Minaj responded to Grande's tweet, saying, "Can’t let a EFF boy EFF up my nice vibez! Yo Ariana come lemme gih u a high 5!!!!!!!!" The rapper included a high-five emoji, further proving that the two are one of the greatest dynamic duos of today. While not much else about "The Light is Coming" is actually known, it seems like you can bet it will be infused with girl power.

In fact, Grande's whole new upcoming album might be, which the singer announced while appearing on The Tonight Show on May 1. While co-hosting the show, Grande told Jimmy Fallon that her new album, Sweetener, will come out this summer, and she named a few other songs in addition to her collaboration with Minaj, including one called "God is a Woman that I Love." Oh yeah, there will be girl power.

Grande told Fallon that she chose her upcoming album's name in hopes that it will uplift listeners. "It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life or somebody else who brings light to your life or sweetening the situation," Grande said. While she didn't exactly name the 2017 Manchester bombing at her concert, the singer has previously spoken out about how the tragic event has had a major impact on her life. In an interview with Time, Grande said, "I don’t want to give it that much power.” Then she continued, saying, "The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.”

NBC/YouTube

Grande's not the only one with a new album coming out this summer though. Nicki Minaj's long-awaited album Queen is set to come out on Aug. 8 too, so basically you can start clearing up space on your phone for two new incredible albums coming out soon.

It's clear that Minaj and Grande have a lot of love and respect for each other, just last week Minaj posted an Instagram video of Grande rapping the former's song, "Chun-Li." Minaj's caption read, "Ariana singing Chun-Li is such a mood. Queen of flawless vocals @ every live performance." Then the rapper wrote, "We’re up to something."

It seems that both Grande and Minaj have been teasing their upcoming song for a while, and now all that's left is for them to release it to the world. They should probably hurry up, too, because a new "Side to Side" is so necessary right now.