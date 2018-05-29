Could it be? Is this a confirmation? Does this new clue mean that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are dating? For real? Well, maybe. Let's just say that Grande's recent Memorial Day post on her Instagram Story — in which she's roasting marshmallows with someone who definitely resembles Davidson, at the very least — definitely isn't doing much to quiet the rumors.

On May 28, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer posted a short clip on Instagram, as noted by Us Weekly, that shows her participating in a very wholesome, very low-key Memorial Day activity: making s'mores. There were marshmallows roasting over an open flame (including one that looks a little over-charred, TBH), and a plate of chocolate and graham crackers can be seen to the left.

What fans can't see in the video, however, is who the two people actually doing the roasting are. All you see are their arms. It's probably to safe to assume that one of the arms shown belongs to Grande, and the other arm ... the other arm looks awfully familiar. It kind of resembles the same sleeve of tattoos as a one Mr. Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Life. The sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, to be exact.

The clip was presented without comment or caption, and neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed that they're dating. If that tattooed arm does, in fact, belong to Davidson, though, this might be a sign that they're getting more comfortable with the idea of confirming their relationship — romantic or otherwise — on social media.

This clip would mark the first time that Grande and Davidson have posted a photo together since the dating rumors began. Up until now, fans have been obsessing over some subtle clues — thanks, in part, to the efforts of Twitter user @theAGparadise and several investigator fans — to confirm the news, such as Grande and Davidson's apparent mutual interest in super cute clouds.

Exhibit A: They both appear to have the same, adorable, cloud-shaped phone case. Hmm. Exhibit B: They also both appear to have the same, adorable, cloud-shaped tattoo on their middle fingers. Interesting. Exhibit C: On May 26, Grande posted a selfie on Instagram with a very romantic caption that she punctuated with a cloud emoji. "[Last] night boy, i met u when i was sleeeep you’re such a dream to me," the singer wrote. Very interesting.

Grande and Davidson's affinity for cute clouds isn't the only thing that's made fans think that they're dating, though. On May 19, Davidson appeared to be sporting a sweatshirt from Grande's merchandise line during the closing credits of SNL. The next day, Grande performed at the Billboard Music Awards, and a few fans shared some photos that seemed to show Davidson hanging out near Grande backstage.

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and [Davidson] had his arm around her,” a source told People. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends… She seemed quite smitten.”

Then there's the May 24 message that Davidson posted on his Instagram Story about being in a relationship while managing mental illness (Davidson was diagnosed with BPD in 2017, according to HuffPost). And, there's also that comment Davidson left on a photo of Grande from a Pittsburgh Steelers football game, which was posted by the Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown on May 25. "[Hey] cutie u up," Davidson wrote, followed by four heart-eye emojis.

There's a considerable amount of evidence piling up that seems to suggest that, yes, Grande and Davidson are probably dating. The clip of them appearing to make s'mores together is one of the more blatant clues yet. Unfortunately, until they decide to confirm the suspicions themselves, all of this "evidence" is still just speculation.