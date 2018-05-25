Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's rumored relationship is just that — a rumor. But through a recent Instagram Story, Davidson may have confirmed he's dating Grande. On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a message about how people with borderline personality disorder and other mental illnesses can still be in relationships. Based on the timing, it seems that Davidson, who has BPD, is responding directly to criticism about his rumored relationship with Grande. But even if that's not the case, his message about mental health is a powerful one.

The news that Davidson and Grande are a potential pair is extremely fresh. Bossip first reported that Grande and Davidson were together on May 18. People magazine corroborated that news on May 21 when the publication reported that a source said they were casually dating. (When the rumors began, Bustle reached out to a rep for Grande and agent for Davidson for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has a passionate and protective fanbase, so Grande's fans expressed a lot of feelings about her rumored new beau online. And Davidson's post appears to be addressing people who don't think he should be dating Grande because of his mental illness, which he's been open about in the past. On the Instagram Story, Davidson wrote:

"i been hearing a lot of 'people with bpd can't be in relationships' talk. i just wanna let you know that's not true. just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. it also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic."

"i just think it's f*cked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. it's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things," Davidson continued. "im simply writing this because i want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true."

He also wrote that "mental illness is not a joke," especially considering the amount of young people that commit suicide. He discussed his own treatment for BPD, which he says has changed his life "for the better." Davidson encouraged others with mental illness to seek treatment if they haven't already and ended his post with a message of love and support. "for all those struggling i want you to know that i love you and i understand you and it is going to be okay," the 24-year-old wrote.

As People reported, Davidson revealed in September 2017 that he has BPD, which leaves him feeling "depressed all the time." The diagnosis allowed him to pursue appropriate treatment, which he said, "It is working, slowly but surely." Before the diagnosis, he thought he may have alcohol and drug dependency, so Davidson became sober in March 2017. In an Instagram post at the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that he thanked his then-girlfriend Cazzie David (who is Larry David's daughter) for her support.

Just a week ago, Davidson announced that he and David had broken up. On Complex's Open Late on May 17, Davidson told Peter Rosenberg, "We're not together anymore." Adding that, "She'll be fine." Grande also has just broken up with her boyfriend Mac Miller. One Twitter user claimed that Grande was responsible for Miller being in a car accident after the breakup since she "dumped him for another dude." Grande responded to this tweet with an empowered message that showed that she still supports and cares for Miller, but that she must put her own self-worth first.

In her response, it's interesting that Grande used the word "toxic" to describe her relationship with Miller. That's the very word that Davidson used in his message. He said that it shouldn't be assumed that people with mental illness make every relationship they are in "toxic." To his point, if Grande and Davidson are dating, her tweet makes it seem that she's now in a healthier place relationship-wise.

No matter their relationship status, Grande and Davidson's recent social media posts show how they both advocate for people to support their own mental health. And that's an important message to share with their many followers.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or go to their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.