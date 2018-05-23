Do Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Have Matching Tattoos? Fans Think The Rumored Couple Might’ve Gotten The Same Ink
These two might be inking it up, inking it up, reportedly dating, they're living, might be inking it up. Let's get right to it: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have matching tattoos. As sites such as Perez Hilton and E! Online have noted, a number of fans have noticed that Grande and Davidson have what appear to be cloud tats on their middle fingers. Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed they're a thing, but it looks like it's cloudy with a chance of meet-lols. Er, because they met at SNL... ? (Bustle has reached out to a rep for Grande and agent for Davidson for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)
But first, a quick rundown on the whirlwind that is the "No More Tears Left to Cry" singer and the Saturday Night Live star's reported romance. On May 9, news broke that Grande and her longtime boyfriend, Mac Miller, split up. On May 16, Davidson told Complex’s Peter Rosenberg that he and his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David, split up. Two days later, Bossip reported that an unnamed source said Grande and Davidson are now a thing. On May 19, Pete Davidson wore a sweatshirt on SNL that caught some especially observant fans' attention. On May 21, People reported that an unnamed source said Grande and Davidson’s thing “just started" and is "very casual.”
And now, Grande and Davidson might have matching cloud tattoos. Or maybe they don't. Or maybe they do have cloud tattoos on the same spot of the same hand but it's all a coincidence.
Pull on your galoshes, because we've got some clue puddles to wade through.
Grande May Have A New Tattoo On Her Left Middle Finger
And it might’ve made an appearance during Grande's fantastic performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. If you can’t spy the maybe-cloud tat with your little eye, do not worry. Some eagle-eyed fans broke out the heavy-duty zoom tools and apparently zeroed in on what might be a new piece of ink on her left middle finger, just below her venus symbol tattoo. You can see it here. You can see it here, too. Hey, why not look at a few more for good measure.
The Tat In Question Is So New, It Still Isn’t On Ari’s Wiki
Grande Loves A Cloud
Given her affinity for puffy masses of condensed water vapor, getting a cloud tat wouldn’t be a surprising move.
Grande's Been Posting About Clouds A Lot Lately
Over the last several weeks, there's been quite a bit of cloud-themed content on Grande's social media accounts. There was the cloud emoji tweet. There was the trio of cloud emojis tweet. There was the cloud emoji, heart emoji, and bee emoji tweet. There have been videos of clouds on Instagram Stories. And there was that video she posted on Instagram while she was in New York City for the Met Gala. There is nary a cumulous to be found in the actual video, but you better believe there's a cloud emoji in the caption.
Are the clouds a hint? A clue about Sweetener track "Raindrops"? Or something else? Hm? What are the clouds all about?
Davidson Has A Cloud Tat On His Left Middle Finger
And he showed it off on Instagram just last week.
Davidson Has Gotten At Least One Tattoo For A GF Before
Some folks are superstitious about getting tattoos that are inspired by a significant other, other folks are not. Davidson falls into the latter category. When Davidson and David were together, for example, he tattooed a self-portrait she drew when she was five to his arm. Granted, Grande and Davidson reportedly just started seeing each other, so they may not be at the couple tattoo stage quite yet.
...Or maybe they are.
Clouds Seem To Be Grande & Davidson’s “Thing”
They have matching cloud phone cases, for Pete’s sake. No, not everyone who has matching phone cases gets matching tattoos, but if they were to get matching tattoos, identical clouds wouldn't come totally out of left field.
As intriguing as all of these morsels are, they don't prove Grande and Davidson got matching tattoos. So we'll just have to sit tight and keep our umbrellas handy. You never know when the answer will rain down on you.