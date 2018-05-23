These two might be inking it up, inking it up, reportedly dating, they're living, might be inking it up. Let's get right to it: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have matching tattoos. As sites such as Perez Hilton and E! Online have noted, a number of fans have noticed that Grande and Davidson have what appear to be cloud tats on their middle fingers. Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed they're a thing, but it looks like it's cloudy with a chance of meet-lols. Er, because they met at SNL... ? (Bustle has reached out to a rep for Grande and agent for Davidson for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

But first, a quick rundown on the whirlwind that is the "No More Tears Left to Cry" singer and the Saturday Night Live star's reported romance. On May 9, news broke that Grande and her longtime boyfriend, Mac Miller, split up. On May 16, Davidson told Complex’s Peter Rosenberg that he and his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David, split up. Two days later, Bossip reported that an unnamed source said Grande and Davidson are now a thing. On May 19, Pete Davidson wore a sweatshirt on SNL that caught some especially observant fans' attention. On May 21, People reported that an unnamed source said Grande and Davidson’s thing “just started" and is "very casual.”

And now, Grande and Davidson might have matching cloud tattoos. Or maybe they don't. Or maybe they do have cloud tattoos on the same spot of the same hand but it's all a coincidence.

Pull on your galoshes, because we've got some clue puddles to wade through.

Grande May Have A New Tattoo On Her Left Middle Finger ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube And it might’ve made an appearance during Grande's fantastic performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. If you can’t spy the maybe-cloud tat with your little eye, do not worry. Some eagle-eyed fans broke out the heavy-duty zoom tools and apparently zeroed in on what might be a new piece of ink on her left middle finger, just below her venus symbol tattoo. You can see it here. You can see it here, too. Hey, why not look at a few more for good measure.

The Tat In Question Is So New, It Still Isn’t On Ari’s Wiki Watch this space.

Grande Loves A Cloud Given her affinity for puffy masses of condensed water vapor, getting a cloud tat wouldn’t be a surprising move.

Davidson Has A Cloud Tat On His Left Middle Finger Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And he showed it off on Instagram just last week.

Davidson Has Gotten At Least One Tattoo For A GF Before Some folks are superstitious about getting tattoos that are inspired by a significant other, other folks are not. Davidson falls into the latter category. When Davidson and David were together, for example, he tattooed a self-portrait she drew when she was five to his arm. Granted, Grande and Davidson reportedly just started seeing each other, so they may not be at the couple tattoo stage quite yet. ...Or maybe they are.