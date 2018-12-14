Ariana Grande was so excited to release her latest single that she wasn't willing to let anything — and we do mean anything — distract from the big moment. On Thursday night, when she dropped her track "Imagine," Grande shut down Kanye West and Drake's Twitter drama while promoting her single, joking that she didn't want social media users to be too distracted to appreciate the song.

The long-standing feud between West and Drake re-ignited on Dec. 13, after the Yeezy creator shared a screenshot from his team, stating that Drake was looking to sample West's song, "Say What's Real," which, in the latter's mind, proved that Drake was "fake." From there, West let loose with his real feelings about the younger rapper, and accused him of everything from "sneak-dissing," to threatening his family, and demanded apologies for his behavior and insults, while claiming that Drake had been after West since 2016.

And since most Twitter users were watching and dissecting West's tweets and following the feud, Grande jokingly weighed in on the whole ordeal, in order to ensure that her new single — and the one that her friend, Miley Cyrus, was releasing at the same time — didn't get lost in the shuffle.

"Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," Grande tweeted just a few hours before she finally shared "Imagine" with her fans after teasing the track all week.

Cyrus appreciated the shout out for her own song, a cover of the John Lennon Christmas classic, "Merry Xmas (War Is Over)," which she worked on with producer Mark Ronson and Lennon's son, Sean Lennon Ono. "Didn’t they hear the news ?!" Cyrus tweeted in response to Grande. "War IS over ! Thank you, next!"

It's not shocking that Grande would want the Internet's attention on "Imagine," considering that she's been very open with fans about how much the song and her upcoming album means to her. On Dec. 12, Grande shared a screenshot of an unpublished tweet draft that explained just how personal "Imagine" was for her, and how it fits into the overall arc of her album, Thank U, Next.

"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence)," Grande explained. "But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense."

While Grande still hasn't revealed when fans can expect her next album, she did tell a fan on Twitter on Dec. 11 that Thank U, Next is "terrifyingly" personal, "like I want to take things off. but my friends tell me not to." She echoed that sentiment in her recent Billboard cover story, where she explained that because of the difficult year she's had, "This [album’s] not particularly uplifting." However, Grande did note that, "a lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter."

With Grande ready to be more honest than ever before, it's no wonder she wants to make sure that her fans are ready for all of her latest releases — even if that means wading into the rap feud of the year in order to recapture their attention.