Less than two weeks after debuting the music video for her single "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande dropped her new song "Imagine" and fans can't seem to get enough of the buildup to her highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

"Imagine," which arrived on Dec. 14 as the second release from Grande's upcoming project Thank U, Next, seems to envision living a normal life with the person she loves, though she doesn't drop names. "Staying up all night/order me pad thai/then we gon sleep til noon," she sings in the beginning. "This is a pleasure/feel like we never/act this regular." This is the type of world she wants you to imagine. And if lines like "Knew u were perfect/after the first kiss" have you wondering whether she's referring to ex-fiance Pete Davidson, there's no solid answer just yet.

Grande first announced the song's impending arrival through Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 11, teasing that "Imagine" would be dropping soon. She later shared a snippet of the song via Instagram Story on Dec. 12, posting a countdown clock that led to its Thursday night debut. In addition to the clip, the 25-year-old entertainer later added a snapshot of an unpublished tweet draft which offered fans a glimpse into what should expect from the new song. She wrote,

"a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence). but for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense."

Grande has, unfortunately, been through a lot this past year. With her recent Instagram revelation, it appears that she has decided to use her new album as a way to navigate through the stages of grief she's been facing throughout the last few months.

In the past, she's been extremely open with her life struggles and has seemingly been using the artistry of Thank U, Next as an imitation of her real life.

That said, her admirable honesty appears to have resonated greatly with fans. Thus, making her recent songs some of her most successful to date. The video for "Thank U, Next," which is a revamp of the iconic teen movies Legally Blonde, Bring It On, Mean Girls, and 13 Going on 30, broke YouTube viewing records, garnering a record 55.4 million views in its first 24 hours of being released, according to Variety. The song also became a huge success for Grande as it became her first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the song, she speaks of her past romances with Big Sean, Mac Miller, Ricky Alvarez, and Pete Davidson, while crediting them for helping her grow into the person she is today.

In October, she ended her whirlwind romance with SNL star Davidson. Grande's ex-boyfriend Miller died in September. She and the "Self Care" rapper dated for almost two years until their split this past May.

Over the past two years, Grande has also become extremely open about her issues with anxiety — an issue which was intensified by the tragedy that occurred at her Manchester U.K. concert in 2017. During the July interview with Vogue U.K., Grande revealed that she had also been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Now that "Imagine" has arrived, fans are able to catch yet another glimpse into Ariana Grande's life as she navigates through her healing process. With her track record of releasing back-to-back hits, there's no doubt that this new song with another huge success for the singer.