Fans have certainly had their say about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson going from zero to sixty on social media in the less than two whole weeks it's been since they made their relationship Instagram official. But Ariana Grande's newest Instagram with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Saturday, June 9 shows that the singer is in on the joke.

Proving that laughing matters, Grande hilariously captioned the Instagram photo of her and the Saturday Night Live funny guy sticking out their tongues:

"i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes)"

The final parenthetical, of course, seems to be a clear nod to their history of Instagram flirting. Now that's some self-awareness worthy of a double tap — and one less problem for the chart-topper.

Just one day earlier, Grande also added a comical Instagram story of her shirtless man taking his best shot at mimicking the viral dance move made famous by Katy Perry's "backpack kid" last year on SNL. In a followup post, she wrote she was "looking for an Italian teacher," while seemingly giving Davidson lessons on the Romance language. (For those who don't know, Grande is of Italian descent.)

Even though her latest single is called "No Tears Left to Cry," her fellow Potterhead did indeed have Grande crying (of laughter) in a June 7 IG video she recorded of Davidson poking fun at her endless knowledge of Harry Potter trivia and "weird facts," as he called them, such as Professor Quirrell's favorite scarf, among other specific details.

It truly has been a whirlwind 11 days since the seemingly unlikely pair confirmed their relationship, with Davidson posting anoter Harry Potter-themed Instagram of the pair wearing matching Hogwarts robes on May 30 and writing "the chamber of secrets has been opened ..."

Former Nickelodeon star Grande sang Davidson's praises on Instagram the following day, writing, "thought u into my life ... woah ! look at my mind" along with a shot of him with his arms wrapped around her from behind and giving her a tender smooch on the head.

Davidson has further proven he couldn't love her harder if he tried, by solidifying their relationship in ink — literally. Davidson got a tattoo of Grande's bunny-ear mask behind his left year, beneath a music note symbol. According to Us Weekly, he also got "AG" inked on his thumb.

While many Twitter fans were shook that he'd made such a permanent move so early into them dating, others pointed out that it wasn't the first time Davidson had immortalized a girlfriend. As Us Weekly also reported, Davidson got a tattoo honoring his ex-girlfriend of two years Cazzie David, whom he met when her dad Larry David hosted SNL in 2016.

In a similar fashion, Davidson first met Grande on the SNL set in 2016 when she both host and acted as the musical guest on the comedy sketch show. Towards the end of her monologue the now-sober star even joined her on-stage and asked, “Do you want to smoke some pot or something?”

In terms of her most recent relationship, Grande announced in early May via an Instagram story that she and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller had broken up, though contending that there was still love between them. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us," she wrote in the Instagram story.

While their relationship is still in the early stages, it's clear that Davidson's comedic skills have already rubbed off on Grande — and she's laughing off all the haters.