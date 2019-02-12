The worlds of Ariana Grande and Grey's Anatomy have collided in a truly spectacular fashion. On Monday, Feb. 11, Ellen Pompeo danced to "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" in a video on Instagram. That alone would be epic, but she just happened to be on the set of Grey's Anatomy at the time, wearing her Meredith Grey scrubs and getting an assist from co-star Giacomo Gianniotti. If you think you're freaking out, just wait until you see how Grande responded.

Grande's gone on record as a Grey's fan. When her other recent hit song "Thank U, Next" was all the internet could talk about, she even shared a Grey's-themed "Thank U, Next" meme, and promptly freaked out when Pompeo and Kate Walsh responded. That classic exchange pales in comparison to this new Grey's-Grande mashup.

Pompeo kicked things off by sharing the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. In it, she dances around Gianniotti and mouths the words to the catchy bop. You've never seen Meredith Grey look happier. The actor captioned the video, "Sometimes... on set antics make you channel @arianagrande you’re welcome video by @hellmannsam starring @giacomo_gianniotti."

It didn't take long for Grande to be alerted to the video's existence, and she promptly reshared it on social media. On Instagram, she wrote, "guys if i'm honest ......... this is the best thing that's ever happened to me. @ellenpompeo i love u sm. i cant breathe. i'll never be the same." She added on Twitter, "guys if i'm honest .......... i'm gonna black out rn this can't be real."

Clearly, this is a sign that Grande needs to be in Grey's Anatomy. Or Pompeo needs to be in a Grande video. Either way, it seems fans are here for it. Twitter user @willfulariana wrote, "my favorite people listening to my favorite person.......my heart can't take this." Another user, @cubankissy, tweeted, "grey's anatomy and ariana grande: iconic duo." They're not wrong.

Grey's Anatomy and Grande just keep proving to be a perfect match. In November, Grande tweeted a Derek Shepherd themed "Thank U, Next" meme that caught the attention of Pompeo, whose character Meredith was married to Derek on the show. Pompeo shocked the singer when she replied to the meme via Twitter. She wrote, "I feel you @ArianaGrande." And Grande wasted no time responding, "I don't know how to ..... respond to this. love u. so much. okay bye."

The lovefest didn't end there. Pompeo responded back, "Right back at you sis ... @ArianaGrande and I are here to let you know.. gotta keep it moving #ThankYouNext." And now she's gone and made another one of Grande's songs feel like the perfect anthem for Meredith. After all, if anyone could pull off telling someone "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" it would be the dark and twisty (and beloved) Meredith.

Grande's empowering anthems seem to be resonating with Pompeo in a major way, and they definitely fit in perfectly within the world of Grey's Anatomy. Here's hoping that the singer's next hit song prompts the official Grande-Grey's crossover that the world so desperately needs.