She's been through a lot lately, but this "Thank U, Next" singer isn't afraid to fill her fans in on her healing process. After she broke down during the St. Louis stop on her Sweetener tour on July 6, Ariana Grande explained why she was so emotional in a statement she shared on Instagram and Twitter, and it's just more proof that she's always ready to be real with the people who follow her.

In a video that was shared on YouTube on Sunday, Grande started crying while performing her song "R.E.M." Although she's since deleted the statement from social media, according to Us Weekly, she started off by talking about how grateful she is to be on tour and for the people she worked with before going into her current mental state.

Her statement began:

"tour is wild. Life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true. no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started.”

Then, she went on to say that she is "still processing a lot", and that's why she got so emotional while performing. She continued:

“i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”

It's true — Grande has gone through a lot recently. It was clear that the bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017 had a real impact on her, since she admitted last year that she's been suffering from PTSD since it happened. Then, last fall, her former longtime boyfriend Mac Miller unexpectedly died of an overdose, and a month later, Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Anyone would be deeply affected by any one of those things, but Grande has been confronted with all of them — and at the same time, she's released two albums and embarked on a world tour. It's not surprising at all that she's still trying to process the emotions that come with all of that, even if that means letting it show while she's on stage.

She ended her statement by sharing a hopeful message with fans who may be going through something similar themselves.

"i want you to know that if you are hurting, you can push through and are not alone," she wrote. "it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. love you.”

Good for Grande for being so vulnerable with fans, especially since she could end up really helping anyone who's struggling right now. She has been through a lot recently, but the way she's handled everything so far is just another sign of her strength.