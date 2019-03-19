Thank u, next city. On Monday, March 18, Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour officially began in Albany, New York and it was an emotional ride for everyone involved. While fans could hardly contain their excitement to see her tour for the first time in two years, Grande took to Twitter to talk about the "v emotional" journey to getting back onstage following a few tough years that included the 2017 attack at her tour in Manchester, the death of her ex Mac Miller in September of 2018, and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson in the following month. Throughout all of this turmoil, Grande managed to release two hit albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, and break pop music records, releasing hit after hit.

"literally never thought I'd be doing this. six months ago I didn't think it were at all possible," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday before the show. "music is everything. friendship is everything. art is everything," she added. The singer continued to thank all of her friends and co-workers on the tour — her "incredible team" — for making it all possible. "ya'll are the best there is," she wrote. "and I'm so grateful to create w you."

After kicking off the tour, Grande was actually speechless. "i really dunno what to say yet." Grande tweeted early Tuesday morning alongside a clip of her performing "7 Rings." "For now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa [sic] night." And that dream was very pink and filled with choreography.

Grande also shared another clip of her performing "Successful" live, a track that she made with Pharrell, admitting that she was still in a daze after the show.

"mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional," she tweeted with the video. "thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc.... tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you."

The night seemed to be just enough and then some for fans who also couldn't hold back their excitement after seeing Grande. They were especially pleased by the extensive 31-song set, filled with tracks from her most recent albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, but also included throwbacks to her older hits like “Love Me Harder” and “One Last Time."

After watching Grande's sexy performance of "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," one fan named @stunboca announced, "I believe miss Ariana Grande snapped?"

Grande's photographer Alfredo Flores was also impressed by what he was hearing. "Me when Ari went and hit that whistle during God is a Woman because I never heard that in rehearsals," he wrote alongside a GIF of a very stunned Chris Farley. "ummm wow."

Another fan went so far as to declare Grande the second coming after hearing her sing "No Tears Left To Cry" live. "This is the voice of our years," user @flickerofniall tweeted. "god is definitely a woman and this woman is called Ariana Grande."

The singer also used her first tour stop to pay tribute to Miller, according to People, by playing his music before she took the stage. It was a subtle gesture, but one that didn't go unnoticed by fans. "Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn," a fan named @gabidaviss tweeted, "and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS."

Grande will be touring the U.S. until July, which means there will, in fact, be a lot more tears left to cry. Hopefully, fans will have enough.