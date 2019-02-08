There's so much to unpack from Ariana Grande's latest album that dropped on Friday. Of course, everyone is impressed with her vocals. Aside from that, the fascination with her personal life is at an all-time high. If anyone wants to analyze lyrics about her dating history, there are quite a few Mac Miller references on Grande's Thank U, Next album that acknowledge her late ex.

As fans know, Grande has gone through some tough times in the past couple of years, and she's been vocal about channeling her feelings into music. In October 2018, a fan tweeted the singer about being "the hardest working woman in the industry." In response, Grande explained,

"it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin ! i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this shit n express myself n heal this way .... my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life."

To quickly recap, in October 2018, Grande ended her very public relationship and short-lived engagement with Pete Davidson. News first broke that Grande was dating the Saturday Night Live cast member in May 2018. That same month, Grande confirmed her split with Miller. In September 2018, heartbreaking news spread of Miller's death from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

To say that it's been a difficult time for the singer would be putting it mildly. She's been through so much in a short amount of time and on a very public scale. Fortunately, Grande can express her emotions and work through her personal hardships by making music.

So with that said, here's a list of all the possible Mac Miller references on Grande's new album that capture how much the late rapper meant to her.

1 The Song Title "Imagine" Giphy Miller had a tattoo on his arm that said "Imagine" in a large font. Grande has a song called "Imagine" on the album. That's probably not a coincidence, at least according to fans who have pointed it out.

2 Whistle Tones On "Imagine" Ariana Grande` on YouTube Did the whistle notes at the end of "Imagine" sound familiar? They're very reminiscent to the whistles in Grande's song "The Way," a track that featured Miller. ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube You can listen to both songs to compare.

3 "I Never Thought That It Would Be You" ("Imagine") Giphy On the song "Imagine," Grande sings, "I never thought that it would be you." In his 2016 song "Cinderella," Miller mentioned Grande's surprising interest in him and this could be a reference to that. He rapped, "You used to tell me all the time I ain't your type."

4 "Wish I Could Say, 'Thank You' To Malcolm, 'Cause He Was An Angel" ("Thank U, Next") Giphy This line from the single "Thank U, Next" is obviously about the rapper. Miller's given name was Malcolm McCormick. The word "angel" is most likely a reference to his passing at such a young age.

5 "One Taught Me Love, One Taught Me Patience, & One Taught Me Pain" ("Thank U, Next") Giphy In the song "Thank U, Next," Grande mentions "Sean," "Pete," "Ricky," and "Malcolm" by name. Since Big Sean was Grande's first boyfriend in that list, it makes sense that he could've "taught her love." Considering Miller's tragic death, it's entirely possible that's the "pain" she's referencing with this lyric. And as for Davidson, the "patience" part could apply to him. Their relationship moved at a rapid pace, and hopefully he "taught her patience" to carry into her future endeavors.

6 "Been Through Some Bad Sh*t, I Should Be A Sad B*tch" ("7 Rings") Giphy On the track "7 Rings," Grande couldn't be more on point when she said she's "been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch. Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?" Grande has come out of all of her obstacles as a much stronger person. Unfortunately, there's a lot of "sad sh*t" that she could be referencing. This could be about the attack during her 2017 concert in Manchester, her breakups, Miller's death, or most likely, just a combination of all those things.

7 "I Ain't Lookin' For My One True Love Yeah, That Ship Sailed Away" Giphy This line from the song "Bloodline" is not definitely about Miller, but it very well could be.

8 "I Know That It Breaks Your Heart When I Cry Again Over Him" Giphy Grande began grieving Miller's passing while she was still in a romantic relationship with Davidson. This lyric from the song "ghostin" is very likely a reference to that time period.

9 "Oh, I Wish He Were Here Instead No One That Living In Your Head He Just Comes To Visit Me When I'm Dreaming Every Now And Then (And Then)" Giphy This could be about having feelings for Miller during her relationship with Davidson. In a Jan. 23 tweet to a fan, Grande said the song "ghostin" was about "feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him."

10 "They See Demon, I See Angel, Angel, Angel" Giphy Grande referred to Miller by name and described him as "an angel" on her single "thank u, next." She could be using that word to describe him yet again in her song "in my head." The line could also be her way of saying she sees the good in him despite his public persona. In an August 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Miller discussed the public's perception of him. He remarked, “If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?' Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”