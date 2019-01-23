Thank u, next album, please. Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album cover is officially here and it was certainly worth the wait. Especially, since Grande tweeted it's her "fav album cover i think." And fans seem to think the same thing.

The album doesn't drop until Feb. 8, but Grande clearly can't wait to tell her fans all about her follow-up to last year's Sweetener. A day after dropping the official tracklist to "Thank U, Next," Grande revealed the cover art, which features a "still upside down" Ari looking rather goth. To go with this shot, which sneakily features the album's title painted on her neck, she also shared a few fun facts about it.

"brian painted me. fredo shot me. made with tru, deep friendship and love," Grande wrote, shouting out her besties backup dancer Brian Nicholson and director and her personal cameraman Alfredo Flores. "Just like this music."

Grande also shouted out her mom, Joan Grande, for being the inspiration behind her lip lewk. "Shoutout to the baddest, most intelligent, most thoughtful and generous, strongest (like you have no idea), black lipstick wearing for no occasion mama. the og @joangrande," Grande tweeted. "i hope i can be half as fly and wonderful and graceful as u are one day."

Joan responded with her own sweet message to "the sweetest, best, most talented, compassionate, empathetic, genuine and absolutely good hearted daughter in the world," that will make you want to call your mom right now. Seriously.

To accompany this new cover, Grande also shared a teaser of a brand new song on Instagram. While Grande didn't reveal which song on the album it is, her bestie Victoria Monét might have blown her cover.

"Not gonna lie NASA is a brilliant ass song," Monét tweeted. "Was just singing through the lyrics and it’s barssss." To which Grande responded: "hello i love u."

What fans really love is this track that may or may not be "NASA." Either way, this banger is a little moodier than what fans last heard on Sweetener, which it's hard to believe came out less than six months ago.

More to come...