When does Ariana Grande have time to sleep? Between writing breakup anthems, coordinating First Wives' Club-themed performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and preparing or a world tour, it's hard to believe she's had time to work on creating ane entirely new album. And yet, there are rumors that the release date of Ariana Grande's album is coming as soon as Friday, Nov. 9. Yes, a full-length one. Yes, even though she just released Sweetener this past August, and is currently preparing on a worldwide tour in support of it.

Though the follow up to her hit album Sweetener is coming, the singer took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down rumors of a Friday release date. "When are we getting the album? Love [you]", Twitter user @arianasdanni asked the singer on Thursday, November 8. Grande quote-tweeted it with this response: "i’ve seen rumors that it’s coming friday but it’s not yet .... we still finishing things up."

So, fans might not be getting a new album on Friday, Nov. 9, but they will be getting one really soon, especially if Grande really is "finishing things up" right now. And, if her regular Instagram posts and stories from inside a recording studio are any indication, she's probably telling the truth.

Since the singer and comedian Pete Davidson announced their breakup, Grande has been hard at work on a second album to follow August's Sweetener. She's already released a new hit song, "thank u, next," complete with a lyric video, and fans think she hinted at her album's tracklist in the music video for "Breathin." But it wasn't until a fan flat-out asked Grande about the album date on Twitter that she offered a potential release date.

Even without a firm release date — if the album still needs some finishing touches, let's all agree to let Grande's team perfect it! — there are plenty of details out there. Based on Grande's tweets and intense digging on behalf of her fans, people do know a few things about the singer's fifth album.

For one, she's promised it's all her, all the time — aka, there aren't any collaborations that she wants people to know about. It's just a straight album of Ariana Grande. She's also tweeted that thank u, next will be the name of the lead single (true so far) and the album overall. Though, without album artwork or any leaks online that might confirm it, that album title is still up in the air. However, she has released "thank u, next" as a single and there aren't any featured verses on it. It's not a duet. So she hasn't mislead listeners yet. All people need to know now is when more music is coming!

Before she'd even released "thank u, next", Grande had posted a screenshot of the .mp3 in her phone's library. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that it was one of 12, which means the thank u, next album might have 12 tracks total.

Again, Grande hasn't confirmed much about her new album, and this recent Twitter update doesn't necessarily mean it's right around the corner. It does, however, mean the album is extremely close to being ready. When did she write it? When did she record it? Was she planning to release an album right after Sweetener all along, or was a high-profile breakup an influence on that? Who knows! All that matters is the pop star's newest album could be just days away. And that's something to be thankful for this season.