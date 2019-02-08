It's finally here — Ariana Grande's new album Thank U, Next dropped at midnight on Friday, Feb. 8. But while it's currently available on Spotify and other places, there's one streaming service where fans are struggling to listen. According to Twitter, plenty of Arianators are wondering when Grande's Thank U, Next album will be on Apple Music. Suffice to say, a bunch of impatient memes flowed in on Twitter, but hey, at least those fans have a sense of humor about the whole situation. (Bustle reached out to Apple Music for comment on when the album would be available, but did not receive an immediate response.)

UPDATE: By 1:30 a.m. EST on Friday, Grande's album was available to stream on Apple Music.

EARLIER: At the time of reporting, only the previously released tracks ("Thank U, Next," "7 Rings," and "Imagine") were showing up in Apple Music, as seen in the first screenshot below. However, if you look very closely at the red font appearing near the top, it says, "Expected Feb. 10, 2019." That also matches another promo for the album currently appearing on the mobile version of Apple Music (the second screenshot).

It's unclear if "expected" means that it will definitely arrive on that date, but if that's accurate, that means fans only need to wait another two days to hear all the tracks. Sure, in fandom years, that feels like a million years, but it's definitely better than not having a date to look forward to, right?

Apple Music/Screenshot

Apple Music/Screenshot

Plus, as Grande herself tweeted out, there are a bunch of different ways to listen to the album in the meantime. There's iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, to name a few. So luckily, no one is without options here; you just might have to switch up your go-to streaming method.

Still, fans probably posted as many memes about the album being absent from Apple Music as they did about the songs themselves. Some even took drastic measures — joking that they finally were caving and downloading Spotify once and for all. (Or, uh, based on the screenshots, maybe they weren't actually joking.)

Meanwhile, others just shared some pretty sad screenshots of their playlists that they couldn't actually play all of the songs on.

And yes, the fan below rolled their eyes using a meme of Grande herself...

... while someone else decided to quote Grande's own lyrics to sum up their feelings on the matter. Basically, they said, "Thank u, next" to Thank U, Next. Or to the Apple Music version of it at least.

Overall, fans expressed their emotions in a range of ways and with a range of memes, including a throwback snippet from Grande's own TV show, Victorious.

Clearly, fans aren't the most thrilled that they can't listen to Grande's album right away. But considering the amount of tweets directed at Apple Music flowing in right now, it's likely the company will respond soon enough and give the people what they want. Or in the very least, Feb. 10 is right around the corner.