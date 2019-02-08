There's a reason Ariana Grande has 60+ million followers on Twitter — she's an internet queen. She's constantly clapping back at trolls, setting the record straight, and standing up for herself. So did you really expect fans on social media not to have her back when she dropped a new album? Of course, Arianators brought their A game with all these memes and tweets about Thank U, Next.

Grande's fifth studio album was released Friday, Feb. 8 at midnight — less than six months after she released Sweetener last summer. Because really, is there nothing she can't do? The singer is constantly keeping her fans entertained. Not just by dropping new songs left and right, but also giving them plenty of material to meme the heck out of. And knowing how much Grande interacts with her fans online, you can pretty much guarantee she'll be reposting the funniest ones in no time.

Despite any hard times she's gone through — and as fans can attest, there have been far too many — Grande has kept her head up and her sense of humor on-point. So it's likely she'd get a chuckle out of the memes just as much as her fans do. So, here are some of the best Thank U, Next memes that the internet had to offer. You're welcome.

People Got A *Little* Impatient

I mean, they had good reason to be.

"Needy" Gave Fans What They Needed

Fans were emotional, OK?

Already Got It On Repeat

Have you ever seen a more iconic deer? Definitely not.

"Bloodline" Is A Bop

Chris Pratt's dance moves speak for themselves.

The Good Place Got It Right

Oops! Sorry, neighbors.

"NASA" Was Out Of This World

Even Elmo was into it, clearly.

More to come...