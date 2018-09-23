Ariana Grande's Uplifting Message To Her Fans Is All About Looking Forward

Ariana Grande has been lying low on social media these last few days, and with good reason. In the aftermath of Mac Miller's unexpected passing, it makes sense that she needed a break. So, when Ariana Grande tweeted an uplifting message to fans over the weekend, it felt like a pretty big deal, especially for those Arianators on Twitter who've really been feeling her absence lately.

Plus, in light of how difficult this month has undoubtedly been for her — as it would be for anyone — it's good to hear that Grande is maintaining her positivity and sharing it with others as best she can. "Everything will be okay," Grande tweeted Saturday afternoon, Sept. 22. The tweet, which has gleaned almost 375k likes in less than 24 hours, was met with fierce appreciation from her fans, one of whom thanked Grande for her supportive words. "I've been having a very bad week ... Thank you for being here," Twitter user @oggzb replied to the tweet.

Twenty minutes later, Grande returned to Twitter with a follow-up message. And while she might not have been overly verbose, it seems safe to say the singer got her point across, loud and clear. "I love you so v much," Grande tweeted, seeming to address her famously loyal fans pretty directly.

Grande's 57 million Twitter followers know the singer has historically been an especially active social media user, having developed what seems like a uniquely communicative relationship with her fans in recent years. Understandably, that communication tapered off a bit several weeks ago, following the news of rapper Miller's death on Sept. 7, and the inappropriate series of messages blaming Grande for her ex-boyfriend's passing that came later.

Since then, Grande has been significantly quieter on social media and confirmed last week that she's taking a step back from her professional responsibilities in order to take care of herself. In a statement to People ahead of this year's Emmy Awards — which Grande, per the recent statement, did not attend — her team wrote:

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

And, just so everyone's on the same page, "the events of the past couple of years" seems to refer to the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert in May of 2017, which tragically killed 22 people. This past June, not long after the incident's one-year anniversary, Grande revealed her PTSD diagnosis during an interview with People.

Of course, it isn't clear what exactly Grande was referring to when she told fans on Twitter that "everything is going to be okay." That said, whether Grande was implicitly referring to Miller's death (or any one of the emotionally taxing situations she's dealt with over the last couple of years) in her latest string of tweets seems to be beside the point, to a certain extent. Ultimately, the most important thing here is that Grande is taking steps to care for her mental and physical health during what must be an incredibly difficult time. And, per her uplifting tweets, it sounds like she's somehow managing to spread positivity to her fans at the same time.