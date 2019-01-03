It's been more than six years since Emily Maynard's Bachelorette season aired, but two of her former contestants still have beef, especially since Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor premiere date was officially more than a year ago. On Wednesday, Arie responded to Jef Holm's claims that he wouldn't last a year with anyone he met on the show, bringing their ongoing Twitter feud full circle.

It all started with a salty tweet Jef posted in January 2018, where he made it clear he didn't think Arie's Bachelor relationship would last.

"Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo... I'll give 5K to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts one year with anyone," Jef wrote.

But now that it's been a year since Arie's first meeting with fiancée Lauren Burnham aired on ABC, he wants Jef to put his money where his mouth is and wasted no time quoting Jef's tweet with a response of his own.

"Pay up @jefholm," Arie tweeted. "Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A**hole."

So far, Holm has yet to respond to Arie's tweet — in fact, he hasn't even tweeted since December 7, so it's possible he may never fill fans in on whether or not he plans to remain true to his word now that Arie has proven him wrong.

Of course, Arie and Jef's feud goes back a lot farther than this tweet. On Emily's Bachelorette season, they were her final two, and that obviously caused a bit of friction, and in the years since their season aired, they've had a bit of a falling out, with Jef insinuating he had interesting stories to tell when Arie was announced as ABC's next leading man in 2017. Then, a few months later, he tweeted his doubts about Arie's relationship, and everything has gone downhill from there.

It's understandable that someone claiming that you can't last a year in a relationship would be insulting (especially if you happened to be that person's runner up on The Bachelorette), so if Arie's a little heated, it's hard to blame him for feeling that way. In fact, this isn't even the first time that Arie's mentioned this tweet. In an interview with Access Hollywood last year, he shared his feelings on the subject, saying:

"It's like he's throwing a lot of shade. But we haven't talked in four years since [Sean Lowe's] wedding ... I have so much to concentrate on with this, and I'm just trying to stay positive and negativity is — you know, I'm just concentrating on me."

It's hard to say if Jef will actually make that donation now that Arie has won their one-sided bet, but hopefully, he'll come through. After all, $5,000 to charity is nothing to scoff at — and Chris Harrison would probably love to choose where the money goes. Maybe this is something that should happen on the Bachelor premiere next week? It has the potential to be the most dramatic moment in the franchise's history.