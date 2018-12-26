Bachelor Nation is growing. And no, it's not just with new contestants vying for roses. There's actually a new generation of Bachelor offspring. Tying into that happy news, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's latest baby update is exciting.

Baby Luyendyk already has an Instagram with weekly pregnancy updates, and in a Dec. 25 post, the account revealed,

"So if you’re wondering what I’ve been up to I grew a lot this week and now my little skeleton is forming from cartilage into bone and getting harder. I’m moving around more and more. Mom felt me kick for the first time and I’m planning on doing that some more, gotta stay active ya know?"

A baby kicking is a big pregnancy milestone. In that same Instagram post, it was announced that Lauren is 17 weeks along in her pregnancy, which apparently means the baby is "the size of a turnip or a pomegranate."

A fan commented, "Your bump is so cute. I'm a big fan. When do you find out the gender and tell us?" In response, "Baby Luyendyk" (most likely Lauren) responded, "We'll let everyone know during the @bachelorabce premiere!" This means that fans will get to meet Colton Underwood's group of love interests and learn some major news about Arie and Lauren's future child when The Bachelor Season 23 starts on Jan. 7.

The parents-to-be previously shared that they'd make an appearance on The Bachelor season premiere during the Almost Famous Podcast With Ben & Ashley I. On the Dec. 11 episode, host Ashley Iaconetti asked the couple, "Are you going to find out if it's a girl or a boy beforehand? Or are you going to make it a surprise on the birth day?" Arie confessed, "We actually know."

Of course, they didn't actually share the news during the podcast. However, Arie said, "So here's the thing, we filmed a little something with Bachelor for the premiere. If it makes the edit, it will be on there."

There should be an emphasis on that last part, since these two have filmed a few moments previously that didn't make it into the show. For instance, during the first part of their The Bachelor finale, Lauren revealed that she and Arie actually met before they filmed the show. She was a fan and took a picture with him at a race. She even brought that photo when she stepped out of the limo on night one of his Bachelor season (as seen below) — but that didn't make it into the episode.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Then while promoting her season of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin teased an appearance from Arie. The two exes had a talk that was filmed in the Maldives. It was the first time they were in the same room since Arie's own Bachelor finale. It could've been premium TV content, but that whole conversation ended up on the cutting room floor too.

So let's hope that the segment with Arie and Lauren talking about baby Luyendyk will actually be a part of the upcoming premiere and fans will get to join in this happy moment. But if not, the baby does have an Instagram, so the parents can share the news regardless.

Aside from documenting the growth of Lauren's baby bump and the pregnancy milestones on their baby's Instagram page, these future parents have shared some updates on their own accounts as well. And that trend will likely continue after the baby arrives.