First came love on a reality show, now comes marriage for Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham. The two have just revealed one of the most important aspects of their big day: their invites. The photo of Arie and Lauren B's wedding invitations are a certainly sight to behold. But more importantly, it makes this Bachelor wedding finally feel official.

On Sept. 5, Arie shared a photo of their invitations, which features a sweet snapshot of him and his future bride looking longingly at one another. Lauren's bohemian waves match the neutral tones of their invites, which include a custom stamp with the couple's initials. The magic hour lighting of the photo taken in a beautiful field certainly adds to its loveliness. Not to mention, makes it look like the perfect template for any engaged couple to follow.

While it's hard to take one's eye off the photo, zooming in reveals all the important tidbits about their wedding, which they "request your company" at. Like say, the date, which is Saturday, January 12, 2019. And the location, which is Haiku Mill in Maui, HI. On Lauren B's Instagram Story, she showed the back of the invitation, which was from the wedding website Minted and features a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands, as well as a link to their wedding website to find more details. But, it's Arie who gives the most important detail in his caption. "Sending these out this week!" he wrote. "January can’t come soon enough."

While there is a bit of time before these two say "I do," it won't be long before it's revealed which Bachelor Nation stars got an invite. It's likely that Jacqueline Trumbull, who was also on Arie's season of The Bachelor ,will get one since she was at Lauren's bridal shower last month. And Chris Harrison is so sure he'll be invited, "sitting front and center" nonetheless, that he told Us Weekly he already has a gift in mind for the Bachelor couple.

Arie and Lauren have made it clear that Becca Kufrin won't be at their wedding. "Just tell Becca she’s not invited," Arie said back in March of the woman who he left to propose to Lauren. But in May, Becca said she'd go to Lauren and Arie's wedding. "If they would want me there," she told People. "I would want to share in their love because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness.” And maybe, just maybe, it's a good excuse to show off her new fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

But past Bachelor and Bachelorette stars shouldn't be too upset if they don't get invited. Arie and Lauren are planning on having a small wedding that won't be televised. "It's a private wedding, so not on TV," Arie told The View back in May. "Not on TV, so just a close group of friends, probably a hundred guests." Arie did tell People that the wedding was planned around the Bachelor filming schedule, but only so "the producers that were filming The Bachelor could still be there."

In May, Bachelor producer Rob Mills told Variety that he expects Arie and Lauren's wedding will get some love during Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. "I’m sure we’ll include the wedding in some way in the show," Mills said, "and we’ll have Arie and Lauren on one of our specials. You can never leave the Bachelor family.”

Even though Arie and Lauren want their big day to be private it doesn't mean they're keeping the details of their nuptials to themselves. Arie told The View that their Hawaiian venue, the Haiku Mill "has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty."

While fans won't be able to see it for themselves, don't be surprised if Arie and Lauren decide to share a few photos of their big day. Word to the wise: keep an even closer eye on their Instagram feeds starting January 12.