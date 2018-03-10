Time to make some adjustments to the O.R. board: On March 8, ABC announced that actors Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are leaving Grey's Anatomy after Season 14. The two, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner, respectively, have been on the show for more than half of its tenure. Arizona's best Grey's Anatomy moments were the stuff of legend, as the pediatric surgery genius taught the rest of the cast things they never knew about themselves.

Thanks to Arizona, Callie became a mother, Bailey embraced her strengths, Meredith adopted a child, Alex found his calling, the realities of a person struggling with PTSD were addressed, and on and on. She was an influential character and a three-dimensional human being. Arizona ranks up there with Cristina Yang in terms of "people who were always deeply sure of themselves, and admirably so, against all odds." Arizona was always ready for a fight, and would jump at the chance to defend the people and the things that mattered to her most. She's leaving the show after nearly 10 full seasons, but the effect she had on Seattle residents (hospital pun not intended) will linger on.

And now, a tribute to Dr. Arizona Robbins, as her departure from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is imminent. Pop on your wheelie shoes, because Arizona is all about people living life the way they want to.