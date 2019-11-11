ASOS Singles' Day Sale Gives You 20% Off EVERYTHING

Black Friday is the most well-known shopping day in the United States, but there's another November date that's encroaching on its territory. Nov. 11 is Single's Day, a consumer holiday that began in China and has steadily built up popularity stateside. On Nov. 11, ASOS Singles' Day sale is giving customers 20% off site. Yes, you read that correctly.

Singles' Day began in East Asia with e-commerce company Alibaba and represents a way to celebrate being single. According to CNBC, the shopping event began in 2009 and has grown in popularity pulling in a whopping $30 billion in 2018 according to Adobe Analytics. Forbes reports that more US-based brands are getting involved with 25% of retailers participating in 2019 sales. ASOS is one of them.

According to the brand, ASOS will be offering a 20% discount on everything, including the over 850 third-party brands on the website, the ASOS premiere program, and next day shipping items. While sure, Singles' Day sales are meant to celebrate you (in what may just be the best self care idea ever), the shopping event also marks the perfect time to check people off your holiday shopping list. With options for men and women in plus, maternity, tall and petite categories as well as a plethora of accessory options and shoes, ASOS is a one-stop fashion shop. On Nov. 11, you can grab any of it at a discount.

While the sale prices are obviously the real draw of this Singles' Day sale, ASOS is taking things a step further. The sale doesn't end at midnight on Nov. 11. Instead, ASOS has extended your ability to shop until you drop and treat yo' self. According to the terms of the sale on the ASOS website, the event won't end until Nov. 12 at 3 P.M. ET. You've got another 24 hours to snag some of the best pieces the online retailer has to offer.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're curious how to get the most bang for your buck during the event, it's simple. Head to the ASOS website, add items to your basket until your heart (and cart) is content, then enter code LUVASOS at checkout. Instantly, you'll have 20% off your entire order.

Whether you've been searching for the perfect holiday jumpsuit for all those office parties, need something sparkly for the holidays and New Year's Eve, or just want to stock up on winter essentials, ASOS Singles' Day sale is the time to do it.