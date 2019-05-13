Astrologers Say These Are The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Jealous Partners

When you and your partner first start dating, you can hardly get enough of each other. Each dinner date spent talking long into the night, walk through the city holding hands, or night spent curled up together in bed makes you feel like you're the only two people in the world. But as time passes, the stresses of everyday life and of other people can begin to shake up this perfect harmony. According to an expert, some zodiac signs are most likely to be jealous partners, so if you're dating one of the signs on this list, pay extra close attention to when your partner is feeling insecure.

Of course, anyone of any sun sign has the potential to feel jealous sometimes, so if your partner isn't on this list, that doesn't mean that they don't need occasional reassurance. But there are a couple of zodiac signs that are more likely than others to have problems with jealousy in a relationship, Drew Allen, an astrologer and founder of Angelite Astrology, tells Bustle. For example, "You can’t be 'half in, half out' in a relationship with a Scorpio," she says, and Virgos, when feeling threatened, are not afraid to remind you that they are royalty.

Here are the five signs that are most likely to get jealous, according to an expert.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Cancers can get just as jealous as their fellow water sign friends Pisces and Scorpio — they just might not show it right away," says Allen. "They ultimately crave security in relationships, as they are sensitive, cuddly, homebodies, crabs hiding in their shell." If your partner is a Cancer, they might need a little bit more encouraging to open up about how they're feeling, so be sure to give them the space to do that, and to make they feel nurtured as they get vulnerable with you.

2. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Allen says that Leo is a fiercely loyal sign in love, and needs to know that their partner is just as loyal to them. "Since attention and praise are so important for Leos," she says, "it’s easy for them to get jealous and even become cruel if they feel their partner is distracted from the ability to shower them with romantic gestures and attention." If their partner is giving that praise to someone else, they'll feel even worse. Make sure to be intentional about showing your Leo with love so that they don't feel neglected in the relationship.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Virgos are ruled by Mercury, the planet of thought and communication," says Allen. "Not only are they critical of others, they are critical of themselves." This kind of constant analysis can definitely lead to jealousy and overthinking when it comes to a romantic relationship, and it's easy for them to become paranoid about an imagined infidelity. If your partner is a Virgo, encourage them to stop trying to analyze everything that's going on. "The best way to show a Virgo you love them is to encourage them with words of affirmation, thoughtful acts, and acts of service," says Drew.

4. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Some sun signs like a fair amount of independence in a romantic relationship, and even appreciate having space to grow individually. But Scorpios are not those people. "They are known for being the most possessive and jealous sign in the zodiac," says Allen. "Scorpio is an emotionally investigative sign, prone to obsession," she says. Once a Scorpio has gotten close enough to you to be emotionally vulnerable, they can become insecure. To help your Scorpio partner feel more secure in your relationship, show them that you are truly devoted to them, Allen says.