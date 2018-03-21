Since a Page Six report came out claiming that the former Celebrity Apprentice star Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. had an affair (neither have commented on the report), you might be wondering just how much O'Day's net worth is. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, O'Day's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Although her income is not clearly specified on the website, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that much of O'Day's net worth came from her time as a member of the now-dissolved band Danity Kane, as well as her stints in acting, fashion designing, modeling, and appearing on various television projects. O'Day was on The Celebrity Apprentice, where Trump Jr. also appeared, and has also worked in the Broadway production of Hairspray.

That's not all. O'Day is known for wearing many hats; she's done modeling as well, having appeared in prints of PlayBoy and Blender, while also participating in reality TV shows like Famously Single and Celebrity Big Brother 18. In addition to that, O'Day produced songs while working with the Universal Motown Records in 2011. The Celebrity Apprentice star has acted in different roles, such as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Sandy from Grease. Clearly, the 34-year-old is no stranger for juggling different careers.

With nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, O'Day enjoys the status of what some call a "social influencer" online. In many of her posted Instagram photos, she gives shout-outs to various fashion brands, makeup artists, and hair stylists.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As mentioned before, O'Day has enjoyed her own stint in the music industry, which likely gave her net worth a huge boost. She was one of the members of the girl band Danity Kane and a solo producer of own her songs.

In fact, people have taken a keen interest in finding out whether two of her music productions are possibly veiled songs about Trump Jr. Although O'Day's representatives have not commented on the rumors, some people think that O'Day's "DJT" and remixed version of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" are heartbroken tracks about Trump Jr.

In her own remixed version of "Somebody That I Used To Know," O'Day sings, "You can get addicted to a certain kind of madness. You’d love to be a man; your life just won’t allow. You said that was the reason for your pain." In "DJT," she says, "I have to move on, I need your help. I can't believe that this was all a lie. You have to tell me you love me."

Jeff Gentner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

O'Day gained renewed attention after a Page Six report that claimed that she had a extra-marital affair with Trump Jr. According to the report, Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, was pregnant with their son, Tristan, at the time. Vanessa, who married Trump Jr. in 2005, filed for a divorce on Thursday.

The couple released a statement a day after the news of Vanessa filing for divorce and said, "We have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

While speaking to US Weekly, a source familiar with O'Day and Trump Jr.'s interactions during her time on Celebrity Apprentice explained what the alleged affair was like. "When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden," the source said. "He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn't love her, all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real."