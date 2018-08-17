In the fashion industry, size-inclusivity is a major topic of conversation. From talks about plus size retailers' need to stock over size 24 to straight size brands need to move beyond their current offerings, things are changing. The jewelry industry seems to be slower. That's why Automic Gold's size-inclusive jewelry line is so important. Not only is the brand here to call out fatphobia in the fine jewelry world, but they're making the ultra-trendy minimalist trend inclusive and accessible for everyone regardless of gender or size.

Automic Gold is owned and run by Alena and Jamie, a married couple committed to making inclusive pieces part of the fine jewelry world that often caters to only a small demographic.

Founder Alena is a metalsmith and jewelry designer who creates the stunning designs for Automic Gold while her wife and fellow co-founder Jamie is the graphic designer behind the brand's website, social media, "visual voice" and more.

Together, they created a brand that yes, has gorgeous minimalist fine jewelry but also has meaningful north stars that they're guided by. If the pieces weren't enough to get you shopping (but they probably were) Alena and Jamie's mission statement will certainly have you heading to the brand's website.

According to the brand's website, Automic Gold is dedicated to being "genderless, size-inclusive, and diverse." This means a couple of things for the way they do business. First, they've got a commitment to not photoshopping in order to celebrate bodies as they are. Second, diversity matters, and their campaign images reflect this. They hire non-white, non-cis, and size diverse models for their work. Finally, their designs are made here in the United States.

You're already in love, aren't you? Well, it gets even better.

Automic Gold is the only fine jewlery brand (yes, only) to offer size-inclusive selections. The idea is practically an answered prayer for plus persons. The brand's ring selections begin at a size two and extend to a size 16.

Automic Gold also seems to be aware of the way that plus bodies are often excluded from jewelry trends. Currently, stacking, layering, and minimalist designs are in. However, those concepts can be hard to find for those whose rings sizes or wrist and neck measurements don't fit straight size parameters. Automic Gold is changing that with their designs and sizing.

In fact, on their Instagram account, the brand confronts fatphobia in the jewelry industry and takes on the fact that minimalist pieces often exclude plus people. The brands writes, "The library is open. Today we are reading : fat-phobic fine jewelry industry. It never was a question for us in which sizes to produce the rings in - all of them. Apparently, it’s revolutionary. Just recently we realized that we are the ONLY fine jewelry brand that stocks rings in plus sizes. Shame on you fine jewelry industry! Big hands covered in gold and diamonds are gorgeous, see proof above."

The brand is right. They are revolutionary. Living in a world where plus persons, non-cis persons, and persons of color are overlooked in industries of beauty can be trying, but Automic Gold is making space for these persons in a beautiful way and rocking the fine jewelry industry in the process.