It's a good day for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Not only did Avengers: Endgame become the highest grossing film of all time, but on the same day, July 20, Marvel Studios announced details around the release of MCU's Phase Four that will consist of 10 new projects. The universes have truly aligned, and fans and celebrities alike couldn't be more excited.

Endgame's rise to the top nudged James Cameron’s iconic film Avatar out of the number one spot, which it held for 10 years. Global box office ticket sales for the Marvel hit tallied in at $2.7902 billion, per Variety, which gave it the $500,000 it needed to surpass Avatar's sales record of $2.7897 billion. The cinematic victory was celebrated at San Diego's Comic-Con where Marvel president Kevin Feige made the official announcement, as reported by Variety.

Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn also gave a statement on the achievement while also acknowledging Avatar's impressive reign. "A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” he said, via Variety. "Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora."

The movie's very own Thor, Chris Hemsworth, was quick to thank the fans for elevating and loving the film. "Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted Avengers Endgame to historic heights making it the top grossing film of all time!!" he wrote on Instagram. His co-star Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, shared her excitement on Twitter: "A sentence I'll likely never say again in my life: our film has become the biggest movie in cinematic godd*mn history!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The film's directors, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, chimed in to thank "the greatest fans in the universe" on Twitter.

And fans on Twitter reminisced about their favorite moments that have graced the MCU thus far to celebrate this momentous day.

Some pointed out that this milestone for Marvel discounts Avatar creator Cameron's documented hope that "Avenger fatigue" would eventually settle in, allowing his movie to keep its record.

And others hoped that this news would allow Tony to finally rest. (Love you 3000 forever, Iron Man.)

Now that Avengers: Endgame has made history, it's time for fans to start looking forward to Phase Four, because it's going to a big one for the MCU. At Comic-Con the it was announced that the lineup will include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Widow, and more, giving the studio lots of potential to scoop up the next few rungs behind that historic number one spot.