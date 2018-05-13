According to the Social Security Administration's list of top baby names in 2017, the baby name Melania has seen a surge in popularity during the first year of the Trump presidency. But what about other names related to the Trump family? Babies with Trump names are both uncommon and common, depending on which member of the family you're looking at.

While Melania became a much more popular name than it used to be last year, there were actually four other names that saw an even greater surge — Ensley, Oaklynn, Oaklyn, and Dream were the top four female names that increased the most in popularity this past year. Emma, Olivia, and Ava remained the top 3 most popular female names in 2017, as they were in 2016.

For male baby names, Wells (was this the work of Bachelor Nation??), Kairo, Caspian, Nova, and Colson were the five that increased the most in popularity this year. The top 3 most popular male names in 2017 were Liam, Noah, and William.

But let's take a look at the names of the Trump family. There are common ones — like Eric and Tiffany — but also rarer ones — like Ivanka and Barron. Here's where they rank on the list of most popular names for 2017.

Melania

There were 283 babies born who were named Melania in 2017. The name was ranked 1,650th in top baby girl names in 2016, but in 2017 it jumped 720 spots on the list to be ranked 930th.

Donald

Meanwhile, the name Donald has been decreasing in popularity since 2000, the Social Security Administration data shows, when it was ranked the 217th most popular male baby name (1,609 births). Donald has currently decreased to 488th most popular — there were 594 babies named Donald in 2017.

Ivanka & Ivana

The name Ivanka has never registered in the top 1,000 baby names since the Social Security Administration began collecting data in 2000. However, the name Ivana, which is Ivanka's birth name and also the name of Trump's first wife, was ranked 864th (255 births) in 2000 and then disappeared from the chart until 2010, when it was ranked 960th (266 births). It hasn't appeared again since.

Eric

Eric has always been a popular name, though it's falling a little bit. In 2000, it was ranked 42nd, with 9,156 babies being given the name. In 2017 there were 2,757 births, getting Eric the ranking of 143rd most popular male baby name.

Tiffany

The name Tiffany has also generally been a popular one, but its position is sharply decreasing. It was most popular in 2000, when there were 3,305 babies named Tiffany, earning the ranking of 101st most popular. Last year, it was ranked 580th, with only 516 births.

Barron

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Barron — a very unique name — has never appeared in the top 1,000 most popular baby names.

And in case you're wondering, the name Trump itself has never been in the top 1,000 baby names. However, some people in the world have, in fact, given their child the first name of "Trump." We'll have to just wait until next year to find out if that's going to become a big trend.