Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has just reached a new royal milestone: his christening. On July 6, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted photos from Baby Archie's christening and revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry carried on this family tradition during the big event. The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex posted a portrait of the royal family and an intimate photo of Meghan, Prince Harry, and Archie during the christening. The snaps also show that Baby Archie is wearing a traditional royal outfit that has a long history in the family.

The post's caption noted that the christening was performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Sussex Royal Instagram's caption continued: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

According to People, Archie's christening took place at Windsor Castle, with about 25 close family members and friends in attendance. Among them: Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince William, Kate Middleton (who wore a pink Stella McCartney dress), and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Harry and Meghan chose this venue because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source revealed to the magazine.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” People's source added of Harry and Meghan, who wore a white Dior dress the christening, per the publication.

The archbishop who performed the ceremony also had a special connection to Duchess Meghan. Last March, Welby baptized and confirmed Meghan into the the Church of England.

