Well, you know their pantry is going to be well stocked. Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 couple Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Kendall Long moved in to a new house, they each announced via Instagram on Friday, April 26. "We finally got a place together!!" Joe captioned a photo of himself posing with Kendall in their empty new Los Angeles-area home. "Now we should probably buy some furniture."

Their current lack of furniture came up again in one of Joe's Instagram Story videos, as the couple sat on their "nice floors" in their new place. "We're planning on doing some intense decorating," Kendall noted.

For her part, Kendall shared a similar Instagram photo with Joe the same day and wrote, "Just signed the lease to our new place in West Hollywood and couldn’t be more excited to start building a lil life together with this cutie 😘🏠♥️"

Moving day came almost as quickly as the Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist's realization of the daunting task that lie ahead for them. "This is why I absolutely hate moving," Joe said in an April 27 Instagram Story post in which he's lifting a stack of large unfolded cardboard boxes above his head.

His sense of humor remained intact, however. In a video in Kendall's Instagram Stories, Joe remarked that the boxes were "cumbersome," and then hilariously gave himself props for coming up with the "word of the day." Kendall's response? "You're cumbersome."

The duo, who met last summer on the ABC reality spinoff, also shared a cute moment when Joe needed to hit pause on moving duties for a "much-needed breakfast break." In another IG Story post, Kendall jokingly lamented: "We haven't even done any packing, we haven't even done anything. Joe carried boxes and now he needs to get breakfast."

The move wasn't exactly a huge surprise to Bachelor Nation. Back in January, Kendall told Us Weekly that after Joe finished his stint as a guest on the DWTS tour, he was planning to move to L.A. "We’re going to have a lot more time together, and that’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” she shared with Us. At the time, she also revealed that once they got a home together, they wanted to do 1920s-themed decor.

Also in January, Kendall, a Santa Clarita native, further explained that she and the Chicago-based grocery store owner want to "try it out" as far as living in L.A. for now. Noting that her family and work are both currently on the West Coast, she said she still hasn't ruled out a move to Chicago in the future, however.

All of this, of course, begs the question on Bachelor fans' minds of if Joe and Kendall plan to get engaged any time soon. As she added to E!:

"Our whole entire relationship is about being engaged … As two people who are mainly afraid of commitment, it makes it so the idea of talking about engagement isn't scary. It just makes it more fun and we think that it will definitely, possibly happen someday but as of now, we want to get so many more things solidified in our life before we take the next step."

With the big move officially underway, Joe and Kendall definitely seem to be heading in that direction.