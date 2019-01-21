Kendall and Grocery Store Joe are taking their love on the road. That's right, Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long's relationship is not only still going strong, but Kendall is also about to join her man as he travels the country as part of the Dancing With the Stars tour. (Joe made it to the semi-finals of ABC's reality dance competition show this past season.) “I’m going to be on the bus for a week," Kendall told Us Weekly on Saturday, Jan. 19. "I’ve been told that I have to bring board games. So that is my job.”

Even when miles do separate the pair, however, Kendall added that they have strategies to make sure their love keeps going the distance, including multiple daily FaceTime and phone calls, as well as frequent plane trips.

“We’ve honestly only had long distance for about a week at a time, because we keep on going to see each other,” she also told Us. “I think we’re obsessed with each other. It’s kind of gross.”

After Joe wraps his DWTS tour guest stint in Minneapolis on Feb. 5, the Bachelor Nation alums, who met this summer on BiP Season 5, are shifting their focus to finding a fantasy suite of their own. As Kendall, a freelance creative director and set dresser, added to the magazine: "He’s going to be moving to L.A. So we’re going to have a lot more time together, and that’s the light at the end of the tunnel.” (They've even already settled on 1920s-themed decor, per her Us Weekly interview.)

In a separate interview with E! News the same day, Kendall, a Santa Clarita native, further explained that she and the Chicago-based grocery store owner want to "try it out" as far as living in L.A. for now. Noting that her family and work are both currently on the West Coast, she said she still hasn't ruled out a move to Chicago in the future, however.

All of this, of course, begs the question on Bachelor fans' minds of if Joe and Kendall plan to get engaged any time in the not-so-distant future. As she added to E!:

"Our whole entire relationship is about being engaged … As two people who are mainly afraid of commitment, it makes it so the idea of talking about engagement isn't scary. It just makes it more fun and we think that it will definitely, possibly happen someday but as of now, we want to get so many more things solidified in our life before we take the next step."

Either way, they've already formed a tight bond — thanks, in large part, to their shared reality TV experiences, according to Kendall. "Joe and I really found love with each other after having to go through all of that together and facing our insecurities and facing things we were afraid of and we really grew so much," she also told E!. "It feels like we've been dating for two years."

For his part, Joe is rooting for the current Bachelor, Colton Underwood, who appeared on the same season of BiP as the couple, to find the same kind of love this season. "Good luck tonight buddy," he wrote to Colton in the caption of an Instagram photo of himself with Kendall, before the premiere episode. "[H]opefully you’ll meet a girl as perfect as mine 😉"

Clearly, it wouldn't be surprising if Joe and Kendall become the latest Bachelor Nation couple to find their happily every after together.