Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham met when he was handing out roses on The Bachelor. Soon enough, Arie and Lauren will be handing out baby bottles. That's right — Arie and Lauren are expecting their first child. And after the news broke on Wednesday, Bachelor alums shared their well wishes on social media.

Arie and Lauren broke the pregnancy news in an interview with Us Weekly. Lauren explained,

"I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over. She made Arie read the results and revealed, "Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, 'You’re pregnant!'"

During that same interview, Arie chimed in, "We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives." And it's not the only major chapter on the horizon. The two are set to tie the knot in January. The Us Weekly article noted that Lauren's wedding dress designer Hayley Paige will accommodate Lauren's growing belly during fittings.

Aside from speaking to Us Weekly, both Arie and Lauren posted exclusive photos from that article on their personal Instagram pages. Arie shared,

"Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!"

Lauren's pregnancy post was short and sweet. She wrote, "Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!"

Both Arie and Lauren's Instagram posts got lots of love from their fellow Bachelor franchise alums.

Kendall

Kendall Long, who made it to the top-three contestants on Arie's Bachelor season, congratulated the couple with a comment on Lauren's Instagram post.

Chris Harrison

Meanwhile, Bachelor host Chris Harrison blessed Arie with a comment. He even referred to this is a news for "my family." Does this mean he's going to be their baby's honorary uncle or even his godfather? Let's hope so.

Bekah M.

Fellow expectant mother Bekah Martinez shared her well wishes for the happy couple. This is a far cry from the contentious comments Bekah made about their relationship after their Bachelor season ended. You never know, maybe their babies will end up playing together. Or maybe they'll both be cast members on The Bachelor Season 43.

Seinne

Seinne Fleming, another contestant from Arie's Bachelor season, congratulated the couple. Not only that, but she made it clear that she's still touch with them since she mentioned they would "celebrate this weekend!"

Jared

Jared Haibon congratulated the couple in all capital letters.

Annaliese

Annaliese Puccini congratulated Arie, Lauren, and their unborn baby, who already has an Instagram account, by the way.

Kristina

Kristina Schulman commented along with some pink emoji hearts.

Bibiana

Bibiana Julian congratulated the duo on their big news.

Corinne

Bachelor in Paradise alum Corinne Olympios just let the emojis do the talking with some heart eye emojis.

Vanessa

Bachelor Season 21 "winner" Vanessa Grimaldi is very happy for the parents-to-be.

Jacqueline

Jacqueline Trumbull commented with some heart-eye cat emojis on Lauren's post.

It's been a long road for the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Luyendyk Jr., but it really seems like things have come together since their season wrapped up. Now they have a lot of support from their fellow Bachelor alums as they get ready for the most dramatic journey yet — parenthood, preceded by a wedding, of course.