After months of indecision both on and off camera, it looks like Arie Luyendyk, Jr. has finally found love with Lauren Burnham. On The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special, the couple looked super happy together — they even got engaged on live television. But not everyone thinks Arie and Lauren's relationship will work out. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Bekah Martinez said that Arie "would certainly cheat" if he and Lauren stay together in the long term.

During the Monday interview, Bekah suggested that Arie isn't ready for a monogamous relationship. "I just think that even if they were to stay together for the rest of their lives, I think he would certainly cheat on her — without a doubt," Bekah told Access Hollywood. "I can't speak for Lauren, but I don't [think] that Arie is capable of having a monogamous, serious relationship. I really don't think that he's mature enough to handle a real, committed relationship. He's impulsive, and he doesn't think through his actions."

The interview isn't the first time Bekah has dissed Arie and his actions. On Monday, she shared screenshots of DMs she says Arie sent her after The Bachelor completed filming, writing, "dm'ing your ex is a good look too."

And before The Bachelor's dramatic finale — in which Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin before ending the engagement to pursue Lauren — Bekah also suggested Arie wasn't ready for marriage. "I think I'm more ready for marriage than Arie is, quite honestly," Bekah told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think Arie knows what he wants, and I don't think he's serious about being with one person for the rest of his life."

It looks like Bekah's feelings about Arie haven't changed much, either. On Tuesday night, she tweeted that she "can't wish happiness for Arie right now" after everything that's happened.

"I honestly can't wish happiness for Arie right now. It's something i'll need to work towards," she tweeted. "I'm still angry on behalf of my friend who I feel was terribly taken advantage of. I can forgive eventually, but I’m just not there yet!"

Still, it looks like Bekah only blames Arie for what happened. She reminded her followers that Arie's behavior isn't Lauren's fault, and tweeted that she wished "nothing but happiness" for the Bachelor season 22 runner-up.

During the Access Hollywood interview on Monday, Bekah also criticized Arie for breaking up with Becca in front of ABC's camera crew. "The way he handled those interactions with Becca was so manipulative," she told Access Hollywood. "I thought it was really emotionally manipulative. He wanted to see her break down, I think, or he wanted something from her and he was not looking out for her feelings. He was looking for his own sense of well-being."

Bekah isn't the only woman from Arie's Bachelor season to criticize his actions. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seinne Fleming called out Arie's "indecisiveness" on the show — and she wasn't even talking about the finale.

"I could tell throughout the process that he had a little bit of indecisiveness, so I wasn't surprised [with what he did in the end]," Seinne told ET. "There were a few other things early on that it seemed like he wasn't sure... He gave Chelsea a rose for their one-on-one and then sent her home literally the next week."

And who could forget the outspoken Caroline Lunny, who, during the Women Tell All special, alluded to Arie's actions and didn't let him off the hook. "I don't know how you could do that, and I just really don't understand," Caroline said to Arie during the special. "But I really hope you found what you're looking for. You don't need to answer me but I needed to say it." Caroline went on to have much more to say about Arie, and none of it was good.

Over the course of his Bachelor season — and especially the finale and its aftermath — Arie has proven that he's not always the best at making decisions. Hopefully, he's sure of his relationship with Lauren this time around, and their love will be a lasting one — without any cheating.