Congratulations are in order for Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. The Bachelor Nation couple is expecting their first child, Us Weekly announced on Monday. So, when is Lauren Burnham due? It looks like she and Arie will be welcoming their bundle of joy next summer. In Lauren's Instagram post celebrating the pregnancy, she wrote in the caption, "Our greatest adventure begins June 2019."

Speaking of the happy news, Lauren told Us Weekly,

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over. Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

They also know the baby's sex, but are keeping that to themselves for now. Having a child isn't the only major life change that's on the way for these two, either. Arie and Lauren's wedding will be on Jan. 12, so the Bachelor couple has plenty of excitement in store. The two of them are getting married in Maui, Hawaii, at a venue called Haiku Mill. The place looks gorgeous, too, with a waterfall amid stone ruins.

Arie shared a photo of the wedding invitations on Instagram in September, and he and Lauren seem more than ready to tie the knot and start their lives together. Bachelor fans hoping for a public wedding will be disappointed, though. The Bachelor Season 22 star said back in May that he and Lauren won't be televising the ceremony. After all, some things deserve to be private if it's what he and Lauren want.

Lauren and Arie already have the perfect place to start raising their family, too. In June, the couple shared photos of the house they bought together in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Realtor.com, Arie and Lauren's new home has four bedrooms, so there will be plenty of room for the new baby when it arrives next June.

Arie and Lauren got engaged in March during his Bachelor season's After The Final Rose special. Their relationship wasn't without its hiccups, though. Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show, later calling off their engagement on camera. But based on how happy he and Lauren seem to be, Arie must've made the right call. Plus, Becca went on to become the next Bachelorette and to find a new love story with Garrett Yrigoyen, so everything worked out in the end.

Despite the awkward start to Lauren and Arie's engagement, the two of them couldn't be happier about all the future has in store. Off-camera life seems to be treating the two of them well, but they're still sharing the important life updates with their fans on Instagram.

Other Bachelor Nation members were quick to congratulate Arie and Lauren on the exciting news, too. Jacqueline Trumbull, who was also at Lauren's bridal shower, commented with three cat heart-eye emoji. And Vanessa Grimaldi left an all-caps message of congratulations for the happy couple. And Bekah Martinez, who's also expecting a baby, wrote "congrats to you two" in all caps, too. Seinne Fleming and Maquel Cooper, who appeared alongside Lauren, Jacqueline, and Bekah on Arie's Bachelor season, also congratulated the couple.

And for fans who are looking forward to keeping up with Arie and Lauren's growing family, they've already set up a new account for their child. Lauren tagged Baby Luyendyk in her Instagram post. The account hasn't posted any photos yet, but it looks like that's where the couple will be sharing baby updates over the next few months.

Starting a family is often a discussion topic on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and it's great to see that everything is falling into place for Lauren and Arie. They both seem stoked to become parents, and the baby news will only bring more joy to their upcoming wedding.