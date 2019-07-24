As exciting this Bachelorette season is, viewers cannot wait for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, especially after trailer dropped earlier this week. It has fun times, drama, and love, of course. Based on the preview, fan favorite Demi Burnett has found love with a woman, but it's unclear who. Now, Demi is getting a lot of love on social media and unfortunately, she's also the recipient of some backlash regarding her sexuality as well.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 hasn't even aired yet, but Demi was a major part of the trailer, which (hopefully) indicates that she's a central cast member on the season. At one point in the Season 6 trailer, Demi declared, "I don't care who sees this. I know that I love this girl. I'm so happy that I found her and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life." When it comes down to it, the Bachelor franchise is all about finding love. It shouldn't matter who it's with.

However, that doesn't mean Demi's BiP journey to find love will be an easy one. At one point in the trailer, she told someone "I just don't want to lose you." And the trailer concluded with Demi walking along the beach declaring, "I smell an engagement and it feels amazing." Right after the BIP Season 6 trailer premiered during the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, Demi proudly tweeted, "Spoiler alert: I'm a queer queen."

It sounds like there is a lot to look forward to this season, especially for Demi and her fans. Sadly, not everyone is excited about it though, as she's received backlash online about her sexuality. Thankfully, the contestant from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor has received a lot of love and support on social media as well. On July 24, Demi had much happier news to share with her followers. She tweeted, "My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate. It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much. thank you." That is what should be happening.

On July 23, Demi posted a screenshot of a DM from a "fan" who shared many negative remarks, but she unfortunately did not block out the person's identifying information in the image. While that may not have been the best course of action, she has been quote-retweeting many other hate-filled tweets she has received and responding on the social media platform.

Another Twitter user described the relationship as "disgusting" and Demi had an articulate response.

Another person made it clear that she is not interested in Demi's upcoming storyline. The Twitter user even suggested a "rainbow Bachelor" show so "everyone can choose to watch them all or one or none."

There's a lot to unpack from that tweet. Demi explained why that notion would make sense for the franchise. The BiP cast member responded, "I know you’re trying to mean well, however, the goal is for the LGBTQ+ community to not be viewed as separate. Saying they need a 'rainbow bachelor' is a bit homophobic. We are all humans. Segregation based on sexuality needs to die." Amen, Demi.

Just like most people in the Bachelor franchise, Demi has received both a lot of love and a lot of scrutiny on social media. That's just a part of joining the show. However, some people have gone to a very hateful extreme and nothing about that is acceptable. Thankfully, Demi is also receiving a lot of support and words of encouragement as well. Hopefully, she receives more of the latter as the season progresses.