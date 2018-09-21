This season on Bachelor in Playa-dise: Two stars of the Bachelor franchise put on their goggles, hit the desert, had a good burn, and snapped some pics while they smooched. In a twist many Bachelor fans didn't see coming, Bachelor in Paradise’s Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger are dating. (No, not that Jordan.) The couple was not on Season 5 of BiP at the same time, so it stands to reason that the two did not meet in Sayulita.

How and when and where this duo met remains a mystery, but it seems reasonable to assume they met before this year’s Burning Man, the annual event held in Black Rock Desert. Because they went to this year’s Burning Man together. Or maybe they met at Burning Man? Whatever the case may be, Jordan and Jacqueline hung out at Burning Man together.

And we know they hung out at Burning Man together because earlier this month, they shared a bunch of photos they took while absorbing the Black Rock Desert vibes together. Now, most of the photos fall in the “could be platonic, could be romantic, who’s to say?” category. Below you will find an example.

But on Wednesday, Sept. 19, Jordan and Jacqueline posted some pictures that suggest they are more than friends. The Bachelor alums were smoochin’ all over the Playa, and there are photos to prove it.

Aaaaand cue the flood of bewildered/delighted IG reactions. One commenter wrote, "Wait what?! When did this happen!! What a great match! And really cool pic." Another posted, "So into this!!!! Can you share the story of how y’all connected?!" And another added, "WHAT PLOT TWIST I LOVE IT." Bachelor Nation seems to be digging this unexpected pairing.

Jordan’s Bachelor Nation story began when he was the star of The Bachelor New Zealand Season 2. Much to Ben Higgins' chagrin, he famously (er, infamously?) flipped a coin to decide his season’s winner. (Surprise! The relationship did not work out.) And then, he went on to appear on Bachelor Winter Games, a The Bachelor spin-off with a Winter Olympic Games twist. He hit it off with Bachelor contestant Bibiana Julian, but they did not make it to the end of the show.

Jacqueline’s Bachelor debut took place on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She decided to leave the show shortly before the hometown dates were going to happen, telling Arie,

"I think part of me is really falling for you. I think at the same time, though, when I'm looking at who you should be taking to hometowns, I think maybe I'm not confident enough in the feelings that I have to justify that at this point. I had this moment of doubt on our date and I wasn't really willing to listen to it at that time ... there have been swirling doubts since that date. I'm worried I'm going to end up in Scottsdale, with you, married, and wonder, how did I get here? We didn't have the base or foundation."

And, as previously noted, both Jacqueline and Jordan appeared on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. Jacqueline arrived at and was eliminated from Paradise in week 2; Jordan showed up week 4, spent some time with Cassandra Ferguson, and left the show single.

Finding love with another Bachelor contestant they met on a Bachelor television program has not quite worked out for either Jacqueline or Jordan. So hey, here's hoping finding love with another Bachelor contestant they met outside of a Bachelor television program.