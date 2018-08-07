From the moment Bibiana dropped her mic on Krystal during Arie’s season of The Bachelorette, viewers knew they had just met their next firecracker Bachelor Nation contestant. Bibi, as she is called, ultimately wasn’t a match for Arie, but she found fleeting love on The Bachelor Winter Games, the Olympic-style, international show that aired this winter. Now, Bibiana is back on our screens, this time on Bachelor In Paradise. For those of you who need a refresher course, because there are seriously so many seasons of these shows to catch up on, allow me to fill you on what happened to Bibiana on The Bachelor Winter Games. Because she had quite the ride.

Bibiana is from Florida, but she donned a snowsuit and some serious sweaters instead of her usual bikini to participate in the Bachelor games. Was she a great skier or snowshoer or any of the above? Not really, but she tried, and that’s all that matters. What matters especially is that she caught the eye of Kevin Wendt, a contestant from the Canadian version of The Bachelorette and a firefighter when he’s not on reality television. Unfortunately for Bibiana, she and Kevin had one date before he turned his sights to Ashley Iaconetti. Ah, Bibi — you win some and you lose some.

But don’t fret for Bibiana — Jordan Mauger (from The Bachelor: New Zealand) arrived a day later, and he and Bibi hit it off. Hooray. They loved each other’s accents (Jordan said that when Bibiana spoke, his leg twitched, which I guess is a good thing?), and really liked each other. Jordan admitted he was chuffed (which in New Zealand means really liked) over Bibiana, and it was going well… until it wasn’t.

The Bachelor Winter Games was a limited session like Bachelor In Paradise, and ultimately, Bibiana liked Jordan, but not enough to continue their relationship. She left The Bachelor Winter Games, leaving Jordan out in the cold, all alone. Love is complicated, you all, especially when you have to get “engaged” after knowing someone for two weeks. It's a lot.

But Bibiana didn’t seem that broken up about it all — she continued to live her life in Miami, and now, she’s back on the Bachelor Nation train with some time in Bachelor In Paradise. Hopefully, she’ll have a better opinion of the men she meets on the beach in Mexico than she does of her former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk.

On Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ podcast, Almost Famous, Bibi expressed that she wasn’t thrilled at who was cast as her Bachelor. "I personally feel victimized that I didn't get such a good Bachelor,” she said. (For the record, I share that sentiment, too.) Bibiana went on to say that Ben Higgins was a better Bachelor because he wasn’t so emotionally cold to the women on his season.

"I feel like you just knew how to navigate your conversations, and even just saying goodbye to the women, you had much more to say, much more personal,” she told Ben and Ashley. “I watched your Women Tell All, and you can tell that the women just wanted you to really be happy, and that shows a lot. It shows that you really took the time to listen; you navigated conversations very well throughout the dates."

Not many would say that Bibiana is wrong about Arie being a “meh” Bachelor, but now, it’s time for her to move this summer. Will she find love? Could she get engaged? Bachelor Nation will just have to tune in to see what happens, because when BiBi is around, drama ensues.