If you watched the most recent season of The Bachelorette, you'll know who Mike Johnson is. He was a fan favorite throughout the season, and earned a reputation for being a big teddy bear who stole the hearts of many women watching. And one of those hearts belonged to Demi Lovato. The singer was a big fan of Hannah B's season, and wasn't shy about expressing her major crush on Mike on social media. Recently, The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson gave an update on Demi Lovato and how things are going with her, if at all, considering how much she loved him. Fans that hoped Lovato and Mike would get together might not want to hold their breath, though.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 19, Mike commented on whether he'd talked to Lovato since the end of the show. "Nothing [has happened]," he said. "I think that Hannah respects what I have going on in Paradise... I'm focused on the here and now," he added, seemingly referring to Hannah B.'s offer to introduce the two after Lovato's appearance on the After The Final Rose special. Hannah and Lovato met after the singer's very outward love for the show on her Instagram.

Throughout the season, when it came to Mike, she couldn't contain her excitement, “His smile! And his eyes! He smiles with his eyes. And he always picks her up and swings her when he hugs her. Swing me! Kiss me!” Lovato said on her Instagram story during one of the episodes, according to ET Canada. “Mike I accept your rose.” And, once he was out of the Bachelor Mansion, Mike seemed to be interested in the singer. He told Us Weekly at the Men Tell All taping in July that he was interacting with Lovato. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” he said. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.’”

What might have changed in the past month? Well, Mike has been on Bachelor in Paradise, and rumors of him becoming The Bachelor are still running rampant. On Monday, Mike told People that there was no hesitation about signing on to Paradise, suggesting he wasn't content waiting to see if his pop star romance would actually happen. “I mean, I don’t wanna just be on a Friday and Saturday night in my bedroom on my laptop watching some movie over and over again. I’m trying to find love,” he said. “And sitting at home is not going to do it.”

And it seems like he has the same attitude about being the next Bachelor too, granted Paradise doesn't work out in the love department. He told Entertainment Weekly in an interview from Aug. 19, that it makes him happy to see so many people call for him as the next Bachelor. "It’s amazing that people even consider me to be the Bachelor. That’s really all I know about it," he said. "I’m just grateful and I think that I would be a good Bachelor."

Mike seems like he's open to love in whatever way it finds him, but Lovato will have to act fast if she wants to shoot her shot before he's the one handing out the final rose.