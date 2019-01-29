The green light has been given to a Bachelor Nation couple’s home renovation show. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, NBC announced the CNBC will be welcoming a bunch of fresh real estate programming to its schedule, and one of those programs will be JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’s new series. If you are a fan of The Bachelor and a fan of home renovation shows, you will definitely flip out over this news: The series will follow the former The Bachelorette stars as they work together with homeowners who want to flip their properties and turn them into vacation rentals. The show, which has been given the working title Cash Pad, will be part of CNBC’s new Thursday night lineup that is set to kick off this May.

JoJo and Jordan met on The Bachelorette Season 12 in 2016, fell in love, and by the finale, they were affianced. If you have been following the couple’s post-The Bachelorette journey, then you probably know they are into flipping houses. You also probably know that they also launched their very own YouTube series called “Engaged with JoJo & Jordan” where they’ve shared some house flipping content. Oh, and you probably also know that they are a delightful, entertaining, and very telegenic pair of humans. Bearing all of that in mind, it really was only a matter of time before they landed a home renovation show.

Engaged with JoJo & Jordan on YouTube

Er, it's actually a vacation rental renovation show. Per the NBC press release:

“Former stars of The Bachelorette and serious house flippers, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, partner with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals. JoJo and Jordan will transform these ordinary spaces with unrealized potential into profitable vacation-rental hot spots.”

Before she was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 20, JoJo started a real estate development company called JHF Realty Development LLC. And before that? Oh you know, just building buildings for her college, like one does when they are in college. In a June 2018 interview with Realtor.com, JoJo said she “developed and put plans together for a new residential build on [her] college campus” while she was still in school. As she told Architectural Digest in April 2018, “This is not a new hobby!”

In September 2017, JoJo and Jordan unveiled a house they flipped together. This is one of many houses they've flipped together. And it sure sounds like the former professional football player and current SEC Network analyst has taken to his fiancé's line of work like a cleat to a football field. It also sounds like they have a good time working together, which is a genuinely nice thing to hear about a couple! As JoJo told Today Home last May,

"I have always loved doing what I do, but it’s been so much more fun having Jordan around to help out and bounce ideas off of. Being able to do what I love with the person that I love is so rewarding to me. He definitely makes those long demo days a little more entertaining!”

I can't wait to watch this flippin' endearing duo flip houses all over the small screen.