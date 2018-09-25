One of Bachelor Nation's strongest couples is making their grand return back to the reality landscape. According to People, The Bachelorette's JoJo and Jordan have a new web series that will give viewers a look into their life after their fairytale TV journey. But unlike their turn on the ABC series, don't expect everything to look "picture-perfect."

Their Kin web series, which is titled Engaged with JoJo & Jordan, will premiere on Oct. 2, per People. So fans won't have to wait too long to see their faves back in action. But if you can't wait until then, a teaser trailer for the show will give you a little look into what you can expect once it premieres.

"Unlike TV, we don’t have to be picture-perfect anymore," JoJo says in the teaser, "You are about to get the real reality of our love story." In addition to discussions about their relationship, the show will also feature DIY home decor projects, a look inside their house flipping experiences, and some special guests in the form of JoJo's parents.

Just like she did in her brief stint on The Bachelor, JoJo's mom kind of stole the show in the clip. During a sit-down session with the former Bachelorette's family, Jordan jokes, "I'm so easy to deal with," to which her mom immediately replies with, "No, you're not." So, it definitely seems like viewers will be in for a fun time with Engaged with JoJo & Jordan.

Engaged with JoJo & Jordan on YouTube

As Bachelor Nation already knows, JoJo and Jordan originally met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2016. Not only did the football player capture JoJo's heart in the very first episode of the season (clinching the First Impression Rose in the process) but he also, of course, walked away with the Final Rose as well.

Post-Bachelorette, the couple is still going strong. As People reported in December 2016, they've since moved in together in JoJo's hometown of Dallas. Things have also been going super well on the job front for them, too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan's a game analyst for SEC Saturday Night, where he gets to put his football knowledge and background on full display. As for the former Bachelorette, she recently launched her own clothing line, Fletch, in June.

That's not all that they've been up to, though. JoJo and Jordan have also been active in the home renovation realm. Given that the bride-to-be was a real estate developer, it should be no surprise that she and her fiancé are experts at the whole house flipping business. She even recounted one of their biggest projects, from September 2017, in an Instagram video. And suffice it to say, they did a stellar job.

Seeing as though JoJo and Jordan have kept super busy after their stint on The Bachelorette, it will be exciting to get to see the couple balance all of their exciting tasks, and what they have to say about their super relatable relationship, in their new web series.